Anwar Demands Release Of 16 Malaysians Detained After Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

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Sixteen Malaysian activists are being held by Israeli authorities after the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 — an international humanitarian mission carrying aid to Gaza — was intercepted at sea on Monday (18 May).

The detentions were confirmed by Malaysia’s National Security Council Command Centre (SNCC), which released the names and vessel assignments of all 16 individuals.

They were aboard six vessels — Abodes, Gotico, Bianca Ita, Ferluto, Cactus, and Themis — with detentions recorded between 3:29 pm and 7:03 pm local time.

In total, more than 100 activists from multiple countries were detained in the interception.

Anwar: “Israel Must Face Justice”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim responded swiftly, condemning the interception in a public statement and demanding the immediate release of all detained activists.

“Malaysia strongly condemns this action and demands the guarantee of safety and immediate release of all detained activists,” he wrote.

Anwar described the flotilla as a peaceful mission defending universal humanity, and accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid, silencing human rights voices, and suppressing anyone who stood up for the Palestinian people.

The world cannot continue to bow to oppression and lawlessness. Israel must face justice and accountability.

The detained Malaysians were spread across six vessels, with their detentions logged in real time by SNCC.

Not The First Time

The Global Sumud Flotilla is not a new initiative; international flotilla missions attempting to break the Gaza blockade have been launched since 2008, with vessels repeatedly intercepted, boarded, or turned back by Israeli naval forces.

Activists involved in such missions have consistently maintained that the goal extends beyond delivering physical aid — the interceptions themselves draw international media attention and apply diplomatic pressure on Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

Back home, the news triggered an immediate and polarised reaction on social media.

Many Malaysians rallied behind the activists, offering prayers and calling the mission an act of conscience.

Others questioned the wisdom of the mission, arguing that domestic poverty and local hardships deserved equal — if not greater — attention.

One comment — whether sincere or sardonic — asked the Prime Minister for RM10 to buy eggs.

In the context of a geopolitical crisis, it landed like a punchline nobody wrote on purpose.

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