[Watch] Chinese National Jumps At KLIA After Being Denied Boarding

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A woman, believed to be a Chinese national, allegedly jumped from an upper level of KLIA’s departure hall after discovering she could not board her flight home — reportedly because she had no boarding pass and had run out of money to buy a return ticket home to China.

Videos circulating on social media showed bystanders gathering at the scene, with one eyewitness claiming the woman was still able to stand and walk in a dazed state after the fall.

KLIA Police Chief ACP M. Ravi confirmed that at 1.35 pm, a woman was found forcing her way through an autogate at International Departure Gate C without a valid ticket, acting aggressively when approached by security personnel — and was detained at 1.45 pm.

Investigations revealed she had entered Malaysia on 30 April for a holiday but could not afford a return flight.

She was remanded for one day under Section 7 of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959, which carries up to two years’ imprisonment.

The Deaths That Came Before

This is not KLIA’s first crisis in May.

On 1 May, a 27-year-old Chinese woman was seen sitting on the edge of a balcony on Level 3 of KLIA Terminal 2, crying and screaming.

Airport staff tried to calm her down, but when a security officer attempted to pull her to safety, she struggled and fell — she was treated at the scene before being rushed to Putrajaya Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:09 pm.

That same day, a 30-year-old Algerian national died in a separate, unrelated fall at the same terminal.

He jumped over a safety barrier after leaving his backpack, was treated at the scene and taken to Cyberjaya Hospital, but passed away early the next morning.

TRP has reached out to MAHB for comment and will update this article when a response is received.

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