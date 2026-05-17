[Photos] Nobody Beat Five Minutes, The Curry Mee Didn’t Care
Kedai Kopi Xiong Wor’s anniversary eating contest ran its first day in TTDI on Saturday. The fastest time across all rounds takes the RM1,000 — and Sunday’s rounds are still to come.
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The broth was sitting at least 63 degrees Celsius when the first contestant sat down; that detail matters.
Kedai Kopi Xiong Wor in TTDI held the first day of its anniversary eating contest on Saturday (16 May) — finish the ALL-IN Curry Mee in five minutes or less, and RM1,000 goes to the fastest time across all rounds.
Two rounds ran before noon, but nobody crossed the line; the closest anyone got was 5 minutes and 11 seconds.
That was Sam Kor, a KL local who loves curry, has a competitive-eating background, and once finished a tonkatsu challenge at a Japanese restaurant in under 3 minutes.
He brought his wife, Summer Lee, to his first visit to Xiong Wor; she didn’t just watch — she competed.
By Round 2, contestants, led by Kor, had started separating the noodles from the broth onto the plate beneath the bowl — less heat, faster eating.
I’ve taken a lot of food competitions, which gave me the idea to use the plate.
The Fast Eater Who Skipped Dinner
In Round 1, the fastest bowl went to Mac Win at 9 minutes and 15 seconds, followed by Nasrullah Shariff at 10 minutes and 54 seconds, and Wong Meng Yip at 12 minutes and 2 seconds.
Nasrullah, 33, who works at Bacha Coffee in KLCC, skipped dinner on Friday night to prepare.
He had targeted under five minutes.
The bowl is bigger than I thought. Big enough for two people.
He finished in 10 minutes and 30 seconds and won an RM50 cash voucher.
Nasrullah, who describes himself as always a fast eater, plans to join similar competitions in the future.
What They Were Actually Eating
The ALL-IN bowl is not a light proposition under normal circumstances — tofu puffs, fish balls, crispy fried wonton, chicken, fu chuk, okra, cockles, and a broth built on fresh coconut milk, homemade anchovy stock, and a rempah the family blends and fries themselves.
The recipe is 60 years old, originating from a one-stall kopitiam in Kuantan, and has been passed down through the family of Jayden Ong, 30, who left an automotive engineering career to bring it to KL.
Xiong Wor opened in TTDI on 19 April 2025.
Saturday’s contest marked one year.
The contest continues Sunday; the fastest time across all rounds takes the RM1,000.
At the time of writing, Kor’s 5 minutes and 11 seconds is the number to beat.
READ MORE: [Watch] Kuantan’s 60-Year-Old Curry Mee Has An Eating Contest In TTDI This Weekend — And RM1,000 Goes To The Fastest Bowl
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