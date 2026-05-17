[Photos] Nobody Beat Five Minutes, The Curry Mee Didn’t Care

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The broth was sitting at least 63 degrees Celsius when the first contestant sat down; that detail matters.

Kedai Kopi Xiong Wor in TTDI held the first day of its anniversary eating contest on Saturday (16 May) — finish the ALL-IN Curry Mee in five minutes or less, and RM1,000 goes to the fastest time across all rounds.

Two rounds ran before noon, but nobody crossed the line; the closest anyone got was 5 minutes and 11 seconds.

That was Sam Kor, a KL local who loves curry, has a competitive-eating background, and once finished a tonkatsu challenge at a Japanese restaurant in under 3 minutes.

He brought his wife, Summer Lee, to his first visit to Xiong Wor; she didn’t just watch — she competed.

By Round 2, contestants, led by Kor, had started separating the noodles from the broth onto the plate beneath the bowl — less heat, faster eating.

I’ve taken a lot of food competitions, which gave me the idea to use the plate.

The whiteboard after Round 1 — the five-minute mark remained far from being touched. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Kor described the bowl as bigger than expected and the soup as hot, then went to work. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Noodles off the bowl, phone recording, head down. Kor finished in 5 minutes and 11 seconds — and led the field by nearly three minutes. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Kor drains the last of the broth — the final step, and the slowest part of any run. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Eleven seconds off the five-minute mark, but nearly three minutes clear of second place — Kor knew exactly where he stood when he held up that whiteboard. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Fast Eater Who Skipped Dinner

In Round 1, the fastest bowl went to Mac Win at 9 minutes and 15 seconds, followed by Nasrullah Shariff at 10 minutes and 54 seconds, and Wong Meng Yip at 12 minutes and 2 seconds.

Nasrullah, 33, who works at Bacha Coffee in KLCC, skipped dinner on Friday night to prepare.

He had targeted under five minutes.

The bowl is bigger than I thought. Big enough for two people.

He finished in 10 minutes and 30 seconds and won an RM50 cash voucher.

Nasrullah, who describes himself as always a fast eater, plans to join similar competitions in the future.

The reserved sign was Nasrullah’s. The five-minute target was also his. The curry mee had other plans. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

His bowl was 63 degrees when it hit the table; that is not a small thing to eat quickly. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

He skipped dinner for this. The curry mee still won. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What They Were Actually Eating

The ALL-IN bowl is not a light proposition under normal circumstances — tofu puffs, fish balls, crispy fried wonton, chicken, fu chuk, okra, cockles, and a broth built on fresh coconut milk, homemade anchovy stock, and a rempah the family blends and fries themselves.

The recipe is 60 years old, originating from a one-stall kopitiam in Kuantan, and has been passed down through the family of Jayden Ong, 30, who left an automotive engineering career to bring it to KL.

Xiong Wor opened in TTDI on 19 April 2025.

Saturday’s contest marked one year.

The contest continues Sunday; the fastest time across all rounds takes the RM1,000.

At the time of writing, Kor’s 5 minutes and 11 seconds is the number to beat.

The thermometer confirmed what everyone already knew: it was hot. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Some stories you cover. Some you eat. A TRP staff member did both. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From thermometer check to empty bowl. He had his doubts. He finished anyway. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

One contestant brought his kids along for the run. The eldest cheered, while the youngest wasn’t sure what to make of it. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The sweat says effort. The look says satisfaction. The bowl says done. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

READ MORE: [Watch] Kuantan’s 60-Year-Old Curry Mee Has An Eating Contest In TTDI This Weekend — And RM1,000 Goes To The Fastest Bowl

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