Penang Man Spends Eight Months Fighting Car Dealer After ‘Certified’ Used Car Turns Out To Have Hidden Accident Damage — And Wins

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Lim Jing Xuan, a consumer from Seberang Perai, Penang, has won a case at the Tribunal Tuntutan Pengguna Malaysia (TTPM) against an authorised Volkswagen dealer, after purchasing a pre-owned vehicle that was later found to have undisclosed accident history.

Lim purchased the vehicle, a Volkswagen Vento, from the dealer’s certified pre-owned programme in 2019.

He later discovered the car had been involved in two separate accidents prior to his purchase, with insurance claims filed in August and September of that year.

Repair records obtained from the manufacturer’s authorised body and paint centre showed damage to the vehicle’s chassis member, quarter panel, and rear structure.

The repairs required cutting and re-welding of structural components.

Lim filed a complaint with TTPM and represented himself throughout the proceedings; he also engaged a law firm for consultation purposes.

The Inspection That Changed Everything

The case spanned four hearings.

At an early hearing, the respondent presented Puspakom B5 and B7 inspection reports — standard checks for ownership transfer and roadworthiness — showing the vehicle had passed.

Lim subsequently applied to conduct a full B2 structural inspection, the only assessment that evaluates prior accident damage at the chassis level.

The B2 report, issued by Puspakom Batu Maung on 12 March, recorded repairs to the right rear pillar, quarter panel, and boot floor area.

The report concluded the vehicle did not comply with the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 and its regulations, and issued a ‘GAGAL’ (failed) result.

The Tribunal issued its award on 15 April.

The presiding officer ordered the sale and purchase agreement to be cancelled and directed the respondent to pay compensation within 14 days.

Lim was required to return the vehicle within seven days of receiving payment.

One Inspection, Eight Months, A Lesson Worth Keeping

Lim returned the vehicle to Johor on 6 May.

His case highlights a gap that many consumers may not be aware of — that standard Puspakom B5 and B7 inspections do not constitute a full structural assessment, and that a B2 inspection is required to evaluate prior accident damage at a structural level.

It also demonstrates that TTPM remains an accessible avenue for consumers who cannot afford civil litigation.

Eight months is longer than a typical TTPM claim, but Lim’s case was complicated by the need to obtain a mid-case structural inspection — the very report that proved decisive.

For those considering a certified pre-owned purchase, Lim’s experience suggests that requesting a full B2 inspection before signing may be the most important step a buyer can take.

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