[Watch] KLIA Raised Its Parking Rates, The Calculator Didn’t Get The Memo

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If you parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Long-Term Car Park (LTCP) recently, your bill may be higher than you expected.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) raised the daily maximum rate at the LTCP from RM27 to RM32 starting 1 May.

For a 12-day park, that works out to RM384.

Earlier this year, a promotional rate was in effect.

Under that promo, the same 12-day stay would have cost around RM213.

That is a difference of RM171.

At least one traveller who parked on 4 May said she checked the online parking calculator before her trip and got an estimate of around RM213.

The Rates, Explained

When she returned, the exit barrier showed RM384.

She said she could not find any announcement of the rate change on Malaysia Airport’s social media pages.

The last post on 1 May was a Labour Day greeting.

MAHB has not publicly responded at the time of writing.

The LTCP is located about 7km from the terminals, with a free shuttle bus running every 10 minutes to both KLIA and klia2.

Current rates are RM3 per hour for the first three hours, RM2 per hour from the 4th to 9th hour, RM1 per hour from the 10th hour onwards, and a maximum of RM32 per day.

MAHB has been contacted for comment.

Park Further, Pay Less, Take The Train

Within MAHB’s own car parks, LTCP is clearly the best deal for multi-day stays.

The daily maximum is now RM32, but the promotional tiered rate kicks in quickly — Day 1 at RM27, Days 2–3 at RM17/day, and Day 4 onwards at just RM9/day.

For a 12-day trip, that works out to significantly less than RM32 × 12.

For comparison, parking at the terminal itself, KLIA Short-Term Car Park (STCP), costs up to RM52/day, and Preferred Parking — the one closest to the departure hall — can hit RM150/day, with one viral TikTok case showing a traveller paying RM2,084 for 13 days after accidentally entering the wrong lane.

The cheaper alternatives are parking at Putrajaya Sentral MRT, which costs as little as RM4.50/day, and the Salak Tinggi KTM station, which offers similarly low rates.

For a six-day trip, one traveller estimated paying around RM72 total — far cheaper than any MAHB option.

The trade-off is the added step of taking the Express Rail Link (ERL) or MRT to the airport, which adds time and a train fare.

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