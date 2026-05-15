[Watch] ‘Your Body Goes Weak’: Mother Defends Her Response As Python Kills Family Cat In The Bathroom

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A Malaysian has shared a harrowing account of finding a large python in her home bathroom, where it had constricted and killed her pet cat — an incident she said left her frozen with fear and unable to intervene.

The woman, who goes by Farah on Instagram under the handle @fmfarrahmohd, posted the account today (15 May), accompanied by images and video of the snake coiled around her orange cat, Ayen, inside the bathroom.

The post has since garnered over 12,000 likes and 700 comments as of writing.

Farah said she discovered the situation only after it was too late to save the cat.

The snake was too large and aggressive. In my mind at that moment, I wasn’t just afraid of losing my cat — I was afraid the snake would get out into my children’s room.

She noted that the bathroom was in her children’s bedroom and that the sliding door could not be locked from the outside.

Imagine if my child had opened the door before I realised the snake was there.

‘He May Have Saved My Children’

Firefighters were subsequently called to the scene and removed the snake.

Farah addressed those who questioned why she had not acted to stop the attack, saying that not everyone is capable of responding as others might expect in a moment of panic.

Sometimes when disaster strikes right in front of you, your body goes weak, your mind goes blank, and you only think about how to keep your family safe.

She closed her post with a tribute to the cat.

Ayen may have left in a way that was very painful for us to witness, but in my heart… he may have unknowingly saved my children. Thank you for once being a part of our small family.

Stay Calm, Secure Your Family, And Call Bomba Or APM

Authorities advise against attempting to handle or provoke a snake, regardless of its size.

Those who find a snake in their home are advised to stay calm, move away from the animal, secure children and pets in a separate room, and contact Bomba at 999 or the Civil Defence Force (APM) at 991 for assistance.

Do not attempt to corner or trap the snake, as this increases the risk of an attack.

Doors and windows leading away from the snake’s location should be closed where possible to limit its movement while waiting for responders to arrive.

Snake sightings in residential areas have become increasingly common, with experts attributing the trend to urban encroachment on natural habitats and the destruction of green spaces that force snakes to seek shelter and food elsewhere.

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