[Watch] The Roadside Mechanic Who Fixed Bikes For Free Now Has A Lorry

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For years, M. Yusof M. Noor had been doing his work the hard way — crouched on roadsides across Petaling Jaya, a small tray of tools beside him, fixing strangers’ motorcycles in the dark with no workshop, no signboard and no guarantee anyone would stop to say thank you.

Today, he runs a proper mobile service unit.

The lorry is real, the upgrade is earned.

But the road that got him here did not begin with a business plan.

It began with a broken chain, a stranded stranger and a choice to stop at midnight when most people would have driven past.

That stranger was Dicky Yau — a single father and delivery rider who found himself helpless on a dark road when his motorcycle chain snapped.

The RM3,000 Nobody Would Keep

Abang Usop, known online as Minyak Hitam Jalanan, a name that conjures grease-stained hands and roadside nights, stopped and fixed it.

Abang Usop fixed the chain and, sensing Yau’s financial strain, asked for nothing in return; someone shared the moment later, and it went viral.

What followed surprised even those who had been following Abang Usop’s work for years.

During a subsequent livestream, viewers donated between RM5,000 and RM6,000 to Yau in a spontaneous outpouring of support.

The single father, moved by the response, set aside RM3,000 to return to the man who had helped him.

Abang Usop refused to take it.

He redirected the entire RM3,000 to others in need — a gesture that drew a second wave of admiration and cemented both men as unlikely symbols of something Malaysia does not always get to celebrate publicly: generosity that asks for nothing back.

Between Humility and the Algorithm

The lorry, then, is not just a business asset — it is what recognition looks like when it finally arrives for someone who never chased it.

Last month, he received a sponsorship package for Umrah from the Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr Zulkifli Hasan; the gift acknowledges his efforts over the years.

Abang Usop continues to operate out of Taman Kota in Petaling Jaya, near Tasik IKEA Damansara, offering oil changes, chain repairs, brake checks and tyre services to anyone who needs them; free for those who are down on their luck.

#alhamdulillah #masukberandafyp ♬ original sound – romiez @minyakhitamjalanan_ Cerita tadi, aku baru je sampai tasik Ikea Damansara untuk buat servis, lepas tu ade seorg abg ni msj aku.. Abg: asalamualaikum abg, blh tolong saya tak, bearing sprocket pecah ni, tak boleh nak jalan dah.. nak cari kedai mmg tak boleh nak jalan.. 🧑🏻‍🔧: w'asalam abg, abg bagi location dgn gmbr dekat saya. Saya tunggu budak saya datang lepas tu saya datang dekat abg.. Abg: ok baik abg, saya kne dari pukol 12:30 hari tadi abg, sampai pukol 2ptg ni dah tak tahu nak buat ape, baru teringat abg.. itu Yang saya cube. " Aku pun sampai dekat dia borak² dgn dia" 🧑🏻‍🔧: kau dah berapa Oder ni.. Abg: saya baru nak masuk Oder yg ke tiga abg, sekali jadi macam ni saya terpaksa cancel order tu.. ni baru dalam rm35 je.. hilang mood nak cedok dah, ni saya terus balik.. " Aku pun dah siap btl kan motor dia, dia pun dah byr, tergerak hati aku ambik duit aku, aku bagi dia, bagi dia semangat balik untuk esok 😊, ni duit orang infaq amik duit ni.. rezeki kau hari ini, dia pun tersenyum & aku rase puas hati tgok muke dia 😊" #fyp

The work has not changed; only the wheels carrying it have gotten bigger.

Somewhere out there, the question quietly remains — how many others are still doing the same thing, on the same dark roads, still waiting for the world to notice?

Not everyone was moved, with some questioning whether a man who posts regularly on social media can genuinely claim to shun recognition — a tension that 535 likes suggest resonates beyond just one commenter.

Abang Usop’s response was telling: he reposted the criticism himself, on his own TikTok, without comment.

Sometimes the most eloquent defence is no defence at all.

READ MORE: [Watch] Mechanic Turns Down RM3,000, Tells Single Father: Your Son Needs It More

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