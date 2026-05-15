UEC Gets A Foot In The Door — But Not A Free Pass, As Loke Asks: If Tahfiz Can, Why Not UEC?

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Selected public university programmes are now accessible to graduates of Chinese independent schools — but this falls well short of the full UEC recognition many have waited decades for.

Wanita Umno’s Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid was blunt: the idea that UEC graduates can now enter public universities freely and without conditions is “inaccurate and politically manipulative.”

Think of it like a mall with 100 shops — UEC holders now get a pass, but it only works for 3 or 4 specific shops, namely degrees in Chinese language, linguistics, and Chinese studies.

For access to everything else — medicine, engineering, law, accounting — you still need a full SPM, same as everyone else.

Even then, you enter UPUOnline, the government’s single national admissions portal, where every student, regardless of school background, competes on the same merit-based ranking of grades and co-curricular achievements.

No reserved lane, no back door — UEC holders with full SPM join the same competitive pool as everybody else.

Not A Blank Cheque

Core conditions remain firmly in place — applicants must hold a credit in Bahasa Melayu, pass Sejarah, and meet university-specific merit thresholds, with critical programmes like medicine, engineering and law remaining subject to strict decisions by individual university senates.

Nurulhidayah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter, pushed back against claims that Umno alone drove the policy, stressing that all education decisions must clear cabinet approval, chaired by the Prime Minister, making them government decisions, not party ones.

Transport Minister and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke went further, questioning why any party would oppose expanding access to education, noting that the same policy benefits tahfiz school graduates equally.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) confirmed that tahfiz graduates may now apply for programmes including Diploma and Bachelor’s degrees in Dakwah, Quranic studies and Islamic education — a parallel pathway running alongside the UEC one.

Far from being a concession to one community, the policy is a structured expansion across multiple non-mainstream streams, designed to widen access while keeping national language and civic knowledge requirements intact.

The conditions are not cosmetic — they are the architecture that makes the policy defensible, equitable, and consistent with Malaysia’s broader education framework.

The Door Was Already Open Before DAP Walked In

This whole thing isn’t new — since 2012, the government already gave UEC graduates a limited pathway into certain programmes, and DAP wasn’t even in cabinet back then, so blaming DAP for this is like blaming the teh tarik guy for the sugar shortage.

This is a full cabinet decision chaired by the Prime Minister himself — calling it a “DAP government move” is like saying one person cooked the whole kenduri when the whole kampung was in the kitchen.

Those talking about “Malay rights are being eroded” should read the official MOHE document, which also confirms that tahfiz graduates have new pathways into Dakwah, Al-Quran and Islamic education programmes.

And the claim that “UEC students do not want to learn BM” doesn’t hold water either, since BM credit is mandatory, as is the Sejarah pass.

Bottom line: UEC has been a political football kicked around by every government for decades, and the noise right now has nothing to do with education — it’s just opposition season.

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