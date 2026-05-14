Water Contractor Died Alone In A Drain While On The Job In Klang

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A man found face-down and unresponsive in a drain in Klang’s Sentosa Garden on Tuesday has been identified as a contractor working for a Selangor water utility company at the time of his death.

Police confirmed the man, believed to be in his 50s, was an employee of a company contracted by Syarikat Pengeluar Air Sungai Selangor (SPLASH) and was carrying out work at the site when he died.

Klang South OCPD ACP Lim Jit Huey said police received a report at around 1.28 pm on Tuesday (May 12) that a man had fallen into a drain along Lorong Hulubalang 10C in Taman Sentosa and was unconscious.

Paramedics from Klang General Hospital arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead at approximately 2.05 pm.

His body was sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Heart Disease Cited; Foul Play Ruled Out

A preliminary report found the cause of death to be ischaemic heart disease due to coronary artery atherosclerosis — a condition in which the arteries supplying blood to the heart become narrowed or blocked.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death and ruled out foul play.

The public had been advised against spreading speculation that could cause public alarm.

The incident drew attention after images circulated on social media showing a body floating face-down in the drain, dressed in brown trousers, a shirt, and a safety vest.

The drain, estimated at about 0.6 metres wide, had standing water that kept the body afloat, drawing a crowd of onlookers.

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