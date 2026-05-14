Malaysia Ordered Missiles Eight Years Ago, Norway Cancelled The Deal Days Before Delivery

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Eight years after signing a €124 million (RM571.9 million) contract, Malaysia found itself without the missiles it had ordered — not because it had defaulted, not because of sanctions, but because a supplier’s government changed its mind days before delivery.

The episode involving Norway’s last-minute revocation of export licences for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system has drawn sharp public rebuke from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

But beyond the diplomatic friction lies a structural problem that predates this government and will outlast this dispute: Malaysia’s defence modernisation depends heavily on foreign suppliers who retain the unilateral right to walk away, at any point, for reasons entirely outside Malaysia’s control.

Norway’s government revoked the export licence for the NSM system — ordered in 2018 to equip six Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) as well as naval vessels KD Jebat and KD Lekiu — just days before the scheduled March 2026 delivery, according to Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who said Malaysia was “shocked.”

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA), the Norwegian manufacturer, distanced itself from the decision, saying export licensing is handled entirely by Norwegian authorities.

“We fully comply with all applicable regulations and do not comment on specific licensing matters,” a company spokesman said.

Norway’s Foreign Affairs Ministry cited “stricter export controls” and the need to protect national security interests, without elaborating further.

The Contract Malaysia Honoured

Anwar, in his pointed Facebook post directed at Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, said Malaysia had met every obligation under the contract “scrupulously, faithfully and without equivocation” since 2018.

Signed contracts are solemn instruments. They are not confetti to be scattered in so capricious a manner.

The NSM is a long-range anti-ship missile capable of striking maritime targets at high subsonic speeds beyond 300 kilometres — a significant capability upgrade for a navy that has struggled for years to operationalise its LCS fleet amid well-documented delays and cost overruns.

Switching to an alternative supplier is not straightforward — the NSM was selected specifically to integrate with Malaysia’s existing naval systems, and replacing it would mean starting the procurement process from scratch, with no guarantee that a different supplier’s government won’t do the same thing down the road.

Malaysia is not unique in facing this predicament.

When you buy weapons from a Western supplier, it’s their government — not yours — that decides whether you actually get them, for reasons that have nothing to do with you.

In Malaysia’s case, the revocation arrives at a moment of heightened tension in the South China Sea, a period of broader European reassessment of arms exports outside the NATO and EU orbit following the Ukraine conflict, and against the backdrop of an LCS programme already years behind schedule.

Norway has not publicly stated which of these factors, if any, drove the decision.

Diplomatic Channels, Uncertain Outcomes

Malaysia is pushing back through diplomatic channels, with Khaled potentially meeting his Norwegian counterpart at a defence event in Singapore later this month.

Anwar has taken it to the top, calling Støre directly — but that may not be enough.

When a government cites national security to block an export, there is no external body that can overrule it.

Whether Malaysia receives the missiles, is compensated, or has to start over with a new supplier remains unknown.

The harder question is what this means for every other weapons contract Malaysia holds with foreign suppliers who face no legal obligation to deliver.

As Anwar put it: “If European defence suppliers reserve the right to renege with impunity, their value as strategic partners flies out the window.”

Royal Malaysian Navy vessels docked at the Lumut Naval Base in Perak. The navy’s long-delayed LCS programme was among the platforms earmarked to receive the Norwegian-made Naval Strike Missiles. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

READ MORE: Malaysia And Pakistan Complete Sixth Naval Exercise As Bilateral Fleet Ties Deepen

Parts of this story have been sourced from The Straits Times.

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