Fan Bingbing Meets The King — And Malaysia’s Biggest Film Of The Year Opens Today

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One of China’s most recognisable actresses had an audience with Malaysia’s King.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar received Fan BingBing in audience at Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (12 May), two days before the Malaysian release of Mother Bhumi, a locally directed film in which she stars.

The audience included the film’s producer, Wong Kew Soon; director Chong Keat Aun; and Fan’s manager, Jersey Chong, a Johor native.

Mother Bhumi is directed by Chong, an award-winning Malaysian filmmaker whose previous work has screened at the Golden Horse Awards, the Tokyo International Film Festival, and the Far East Film Festival.

The film features an international cast alongside Fan, including Natalie Hsu — a rising Hong Kong actress with a Best Actress nomination to her name — Bai Run-yin, a young Taiwanese actor known for the award-winning Old Fox (2023), and Malaysian talents Pearlly Chua, a stage veteran who has performed Emily of Emerald Hill over 200 times, Alvin Wong of Pulang and Interchange fame, performing arts graduate and MyDance Alliance president Rithaudin Abdul Kadir, and actress-host Pauline Tan, the 2015 Miss Universe Malaysia first runner-up.

A Familiar Face In Malaysia

Fan is no stranger to Malaysia.

She holds the title of Melaka Tourism Goodwill Ambassador, a role that positions her as a bridge between Malaysian tourism and Chinese-speaking audiences across the region.

Her popularity in Malaysia has remained strong, buoyed by a large ethnic Chinese fanbase and consistent media coverage.

Fan ranks among the most searched Chinese celebrities in the country, and her appearances here reliably draw public and press attention.

In 2018, Fan faced a tax evasion case in China that resulted in penalties of around 883 million yuan, after which she stepped back from the spotlight before gradually returning to public life.

Her profile in Malaysia has continued to grow in the years since.

A Story Rooted In The Land

The Agong’s decision to receive Fan in a formal audience lends the occasion a weight beyond standard celebrity promotion.

It signals that at the institutional level, Malaysia views her presence — and the film she represents — as carrying genuine cultural and diplomatic value.

Mother Bhumi, which opens across Malaysian cinemas today (14 May), tells the story of a widowed woman, played by Fan, living in a farming community along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

The film intricately weaves themes of curses, redemption, and ancestral wisdom into its narrative, making it a thought-provoking watch that highlights the connection to the land and heritage.

Mother Bhumi was primarily shot in Kedah — Malaysia’s rice bowl — immersing Fan in sweeping paddy field landscapes that were as much a new experience for her as they were a visual centrepiece of the film.

It won three major awards at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards, including Best Original Film Song, Best Cinematography, and Best Leading Actress.

READ MORE: Fan Bingbing Gets Datukship For Catapulting Melaka’s Tourism

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