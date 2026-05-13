Pickpockets In Johor Targeting Singaporeans On Buses, Use Backpacks To Conceal Thefts

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Pickpockets operating on public buses in Johor have allegedly been targeting Singaporeans, foreign workers and elderly locals for years, according to reports from commuters and Malaysian media.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the thieves typically work in groups of three to five, and use backpacks to cover their hands while stealing phones or wallets from unsuspecting passengers.

A commuter surnamed Fang, 51, told the paper she had nearly been a victim; she said the thieves are usually well-dressed and tend to operate on weekends and public holidays, when buses are busier.

A Malay commuter, who declined to be named, said pickpocketing incidents occur more often on inter-state buses serving longer routes, with passengers travelling from areas such as Masai, Kota Tinggi and Taman Daya said to be frequent targets.

Another passenger, surnamed Cai, said she witnessed a foreign worker confront an alleged pickpocket after alighting from a bus, after which a phone was thrown out of the vehicle.

The Public Transport Corporation of Johor (PAJ) said it had not received any complaints about pickpocketing on its services.

Its chief operating officer, Fadzil Abdul Hamid, said he has since contacted the bus operator and requested that CCTV footage be reviewed.

A Victim’s Account

The risks are not hypothetical.

In December 2024, a 72-year-old Singaporean man surnamed Chen lost SGD450 in cash after allegedly being pickpocketed on a bus travelling from KSL City to City Square Mall in Johor Bahru.

The thief, believed to be a man in his 50s or 60s, seated next to Chen, did not take his wallet — only the cash and a credit card, which was subsequently used for transactions totalling about SGD800 before Chen realised what had happened.

Chen said he had taken precautions, including wearing pants with deeper pockets and periodically checking his wallet; he only discovered the theft hours later.

I don’t understand how he pickpocketed me and managed to silently steal my money.

Notably, Chen chose not to file a police report in Malaysia, citing concerns about complicated procedures — a decision that may reflect a broader pattern of under-reporting, which could explain why official complaint figures remain low.

He shared his experience, hoping to remind fellow Singaporeans visiting JB to stay vigilant.

Separate Arrests in Melaka

In a separate case, police arrested five Chinese nationals suspected of being part of a pickpocketing syndicate targeting tourists in Melaka.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 62, were identified as members of a group known as the “Guangxi Gang.”

They were alleged to have operated in crowded tourist areas, particularly around Jonker Walk.

The arrests followed a report lodged by a Chinese tourist on April 25 after his wallet was stolen.

Police received five reports in total since April, with estimated losses of RM20,000.

Melaka Tengah OCPD Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit confirmed the arrests.

Pickpocketing comprises many levels of complexity, from basic distractions to advanced sleight-of-hand, to misdirection, touch conditioning, and attention management.

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