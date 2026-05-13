“I Didn’t Even Stare — And Now I Can’t Afford To Heal” — Kepong Bak Kut Teh Attack Victim Speaks Out

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A man attacked at a bak kut teh restaurant in Kepong last week says he did not provoke his assailants — he had simply glanced toward a noise before looking away, and was beaten moments later.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, citing fears for his safety and that of his family, spoke publicly for the first time through a post shared by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today (13 May), with his consent.

He woke up early, was hungry and went there to have his favourite bak kut teh.

While eating, I heard some noise to my right, looked up and saw some guys drinking, then turned away to continue eating.

He said one of the men shouted at him in Cantonese before ice cubes were thrown in his direction.

Seconds later, he was attacked.

I was in a daze after being punched and only tried to defend myself once after being viciously attacked. If I had challenged or fought back, I believe they would have killed me. I was also lucky that there were no knives lying around, or I would have been mercilessly stabbed to death.

Injuries And Ongoing Treatment

The victim sustained injuries to his head, forehead, eyes, neck, shoulders, back and body, and required stitches to his forehead.

He is currently under the care of a neurosurgeon, an orthopaedic surgeon, an ophthalmologist, and a psychiatrist — all referred through the hospital emergency department.

His eyesight has become intermittently blurry since the attack, a condition he did not have before.

He is also experiencing headaches and sleepless nights, and said he no longer feels safe eating out alone.

I am traumatised and fearful for my life and my family’s safety.

He added that he is not covered by medical insurance and is now burdened by mounting specialist bills.

Arrests And Questions Over Transparency

Sentul district police chief Assistant Commissioner Basri Sagoni confirmed that three suspects have been arrested and remanded until Thursday (14 May) to assist investigations.

CCTV footage of the attack, which showed the three men beating and kicking the victim on the ground and striking him with chairs and kitchenware, went viral on social media earlier this week.

A restaurant worker was also stabbed in the back during the altercation — one suspect was reported to have been drunk at the time — though the worker’s current condition and identity have not been made public.

While police have, in some cases, released photographs of wanted suspects, no such images have been made available here because the suspects have been arrested, but that did not stop speculation online about the individuals’ backgrounds.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, suspects who have not been formally charged are generally protected from public identification, and police are not obligated to release photographs at the remand stage.

The victim said he hopes the legal process runs its full course.

I sincerely hope that justice will be served and that these individuals do not get away, which will help prevent the same incident from happening to other innocent people in Malaysia while enjoying a simple meal outside.

A screenshot of an Instagram post by @nguhownhua, showing the injured Kepong bak kut teh attack victim with his face pixelated. The post questions why no photographs of the three arrested suspects have been made public, and whether they may have influential backgrounds.

READ MORE: “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” Took A Dark Turn At Kepong Bak Kut Teh Spot

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