[Watch] Car Hit Three Times In Seconds On NKVE, Proton Inspira Driver Held For Questioning

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A Proton Inspira driver has been detained to assist investigations into a three-vehicle collision on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) on Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 11 pm at Kilometre 28 of the highway, involving a Proton Inspira, Proton Wira and Toyota Hilux, according to Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa.

The Inspira, driven by a 26-year-old local man, had veered off and stopped across the right lane, heading towards Duta Toll Plaza, when a Proton Wira, driven by an Indonesian man, failed to avoid it and crashed into the stationary vehicle.

The initial investigation found the Proton Inspira had veered off and stopped on the right lane of the expressway. A Proton Wira then collided with the stationary vehicle.

The impact pushed the Inspira into the adjacent lane, where it was struck by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 41-year-old local man.

Police detained the Inspira driver on Monday (11 May) to help determine why the vehicle had veered off in the first place.

Accident-Prone Stretch Draws Fresh Calls for Action

All drivers and individuals involved reported no serious injuries, though all three vehicles sustained varying degrees of damage.

The Toyota Hilux suffered damage to its rear bumper, reverse sensor, front bonnet, front bumper and water tank.

The Proton Wira had damage to its bumper, bonnet, front lights and fender; damage to the Proton Inspira is still being assessed.

Police are investigating under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers reckless or dangerous driving.

They are reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements from the scene to determine the circumstances that led to the collision

The earlier video posted on social media showing the multi-vehicle collision had circulated widely, prompting calls for improved road safety on the stretch.

Commenters flagged that accidents at this location are not uncommon, with several users sharing accounts of previous incidents and demanding that authorities take action to prevent further collisions.

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