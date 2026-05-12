The Little Red Shrine You Walk Past [Watch] Every Day — And Never Thought To Ask About

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You have seen it before.

Tucked behind a pillar in a car park, squeezed between two shophouses, or sitting at the edge of a construction site — small, red and yellow, joss sticks burning.

The figure inside wears a songkok, a sarong, a keris; offerings of kopi-o, a cheroot, maybe a plate of nasi lemak.

That is the Datuk Kong.

Many Malaysians have no idea what they are looking at — and perhaps that is exactly why, in recent months, it has become so easy to tear them down.

These shrines stood quietly through independence, through nation-building and its fractures, through every political storm this country has weathered; they were here before the car park was built around them.

Somewhere in the rows, a small red shrine holds its ground. A Cameron Highlands vegetable farm, and the Datuk Kong has been here longer than the harvest. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

You Don’t Own the Land, You Rent It

Go back two hundred years.

Chinese miners and traders were pouring into Malaya — rough work, dangerous land, far from home.

They brought their beliefs with them, including the idea that every piece of land has a spirit, a kind of spiritual landlord you need to acknowledge before you set up shop or lay a single brick.

But here is where it gets interesting.

These migrants were smart enough to realise something: this land’s spirits were not Chinese.

The people who lived and died here first — the Orang Asli, the Malays, the early settlers who built this place with their bare hands — those were the real guardians of the soil.

They Didn’t Conquer the Land, They Asked

So instead of praying to a Chinese earth god on Malay ground, they adapted.

They had brought with them the Tou Tei Gong (土地公) — the traditional Chinese Earth Deity, guardian of a specific patch of land — but were wise enough to know that this land already had its own guardians, ones that were not Chinese.

So they blended that instinct with the local Malay belief in Keramat — sacred sites tied to revered ancestors and protectors of the land — and what emerged was something new: the Na Tuk Gong (拿督公), same reverence, same role, but rooted not in the homeland left behind, but in the ground beneath their feet.

They called these spirits “Datuk” — the Malay word for a respected grandfather or elder — combined with “Kong,” the Chinese honorific for a deity; a name that is literally half-Malay, half-Chinese, and built into the title itself is the whole story.

These are not made-up figures; a Datuk Kong could be the spirit of a Malay village chief who protected his people, an Orang Asli elder who knew the jungle, an Indian trader who helped build a community.

People who did good while alive, and whose presence is believed to linger after death.

There are three main types of Tou Tei Gong (Earth God) statues, each holding different symbolic items that correspond to specific professions and goals. While Tudi Gong typically appears as an elderly Chinese figure with a long white beard holding a staff, Datuk Gong often represents a Malay-style guardian, dressed in a white sarong and songkok.

Halal at the Altar, Bak Kut Teh at the Table

There are thousands of them across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

Each one is local, each one different.

Now here is the part people get wrong.

Some look at a Chinese family praying at what looks like a Malay shrine and call it appropriation — borrowing another culture’s identity for your own benefit.

But watch what actually happens at the shrine.

The offerings are strictly halal; no pork, not even the cooking pots are shared with the household kitchen.

On the same day, a family might be eating bak kut teh for dinner, the Datuk Kong gets halal mutton, Malay kueh and sireh.

Look at what is on the altar — nasi lemak and kopi-o, not roast pork. Look at what he is wearing — a Malay elder’s robe with tanjak, not a Chinese deity’s. Look at the joss paper — printed with the face of the Datuk Kong, offered not to a Chinese god, but to the grandfather of this land.

Nobody Told the Shrine to Be Inclusive

That is not borrowing without care; that is respect with rules attached.

You follow the guardian’s customs, not your own; you are the guest, he is the host.

Some older shrines do not even have a statue.

Just a piece of red paper with a name, or a shrine built around an anthill or a strange-shaped rock — because in this tradition, the spirit of the land can live in nature itself, not just in carved figures.

Politicians and keyboard warriors argue about race and religion every other week.

Meanwhile, for hundreds of years, ordinary Malaysians have been quietly leaving a cup of kopi-o and a cigar at a little red shrine — and getting on with life together.

That, more than any slogan, is what living with each other actually looks like.

Credit to The Straits Table — a quiet archive of heritage and hospitality in Southeast Asia, tracing stories through rituals, flavour, service and experience — whose Instagram deep-dive on the Datuk Kong inspired this piece. Their work has been widely praised and warmly received, and rightly so. Go read it slowly, and share it with someone who needs it.

READ MORE: [Watch] Datuk Kong Altar Bearing Islamic Calligraphy Leads To Arrest In Perlis

READ MORE: Giant Datuk Kong In Selangor Confuses Facebook, Malaysians Step In

READ MORE: A Datuk Kong Shrine That Has Stood For Decades In Seri Kembangan, Then Came The Seal

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