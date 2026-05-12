[Photos] Pickleball Is Growing Fast In Malaysia, This Tournament Is Proof

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When two brothers from Malaysia walked off the court as the first-ever Junior champions of the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament, they were not just winning titles.

They were the youngest chapter of a sport that is growing faster than most people expected.

Dzarif Dzakwan Azizul Azhar, 16, and his brother Dzikri Dzakwan made history at Tomaz Pickleball Club in Subang Jaya last weekend, with Dzarif claiming the inaugural Boys’ Singles U18 title and the pair winning the Doubles U18 together.

The youngest competitor at the tournament was 11 years old.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the tournament recorded 38 per cent year-on-year growth in participation — 1,282 entries across 29 categories, up from the already record-breaking 2025 edition.

Over 1,600 matches were played across three days; the prize pool rose to RM100,000, from RM80,000 the year before.

A Sport In Acceleration

Players came from 14 countries, including Australia, Japan, Spain, the United States and Vietnam.

Stephanie Chang, Senior General Manager of Skechers Malaysia, said the reintroduction of the Junior category this year was deliberate.

Pickleball in Malaysia is no longer just a sport for one generation. It is bringing people of all ages to the court.

The 34 junior registrations this year mark the first time the category has returned since the tournament’s early editions.

For most of those players, it was also their first experience competing in a Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR)-rated environment — the global system used to rank pickleball players internationally.

A Malaysian On The Professional Circuit

One of the tournament’s headline athletes is already playing at a different level entirely.

Colin Wong, a Skechers-sponsored athlete competing in the Men’s Doubles 19+ Open, was selected earlier this year as part of the UPA Asia Trailblazers Class of 2026 — earning a place on the professional pickleball circuit in the United States.

He is among a small number of Asian players to have made that transition.

Fellow Skechers athletes, former professional squash player Delia Arnold and a tennis player Toi Sieu Ee, ranked at DUPR 4.7 and 4.6, respectively, competed in the Women’s Doubles 35+ Open.

The pair claimed the category title in April and are among Malaysia’s top-ranked women’s doubles players on the international circuit.

Anyone can play here — juniors, seasoned competitors, players from overseas.

Because every match counts toward your DUPR, you walk away knowing exactly where you stand.

Delia (DUPR 4.7) and Toi (DUPR 4.6), Skechers-sponsored athletes and Malaysia’s top-ranked women’s doubles pair, strike a pose at the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament. The duo claimed the Women’s Doubles 35+ Open title and continue to represent Malaysia on the international pickleball circuit. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

That feeling when the point lands exactly where you planned it. A player lets it all out at the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament — raw emotion, full volume, zero apologies. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

The courts come alive as competitors battle it out across 29 categories — every rally, every point counting toward their DUPR rating. With over 1,600 matches played across three days and players from 14 countries on court, the intensity was real from the very first serve. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Wong — UPA Asia Trailblazers Class of 2026 and one of the few Asian players to break into the professional pickleball circuit in the United States — shares a light-hearted high-five moment with fellow Skechers athlete Delia. Two of Malaysia’s finest, proving that the competitive spirit is always better with a smile. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Stephanie Chang, Senior General Manager of Skechers Malaysia, takes the floor — the driving force behind a vision that is bigger than just a game. Under her leadership, the tournament recorded a 38% year-on-year growth in participation, a prize pool of RM100,000, and the deliberate return of the Junior category. “Pickleball in Malaysia is no longer just a sport for one generation. It is bringing people of all ages to the court.” (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Eyes on the ball, paddle ready — competitors go head-to-head, where every point counts. With players from 14 countries and 1,282 entries across 29 categories, the courts at Tomaz Pickleball Club, Subang Jaya were electric across all three days — proof that pickleball in Malaysia is no longer just a pastime, it’s a serious sport. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

The grind is real — a competitor takes a well-earned breather in the stands. With over 1,600 matches played across three days, every player on court gave it their all. Sometimes the towel says it all. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Full stretch, full focus — a competitor digs deep at the kitchen line; there was no such thing as a casual rally. “You walk away knowing exactly where you stand.” (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Win or lose, the paddle tap says it all — competitors exchange a moment of mutual respect. With players from 14 countries sharing the same courts, the tournament proved that pickleball is as much about community as it is about competition. “Anyone can play here.” (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Off the court and into the cup — the NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate booth at the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament gave players and fans a taste of café-style coffee, their way. Whether straight over ice or customized into a cold brew creation, the Black and Sweet Vanilla variants were the perfect sideline companion — rich, smooth, and ready in seconds. Designed for the Gen Z generation that wants great coffee without the café queue, NESCAFÉ proved that the only thing faster than a pickleball rally is your next cold coffee fix. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

The secret’s out — NESCAFÉ dropped the ultimate court-side hack at the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament. On the right, guests got hands-on with a fun DIY iced coffee activity, pouring and mixing their way to a perfect café-style iced latte using the NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate. On the left, the full product lineup was on display — stocked, bold, and ready to be taken home. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Every point, captured. The action wasn’t just felt on the court — it was recorded, reviewed, and relived. A phone mounted courtside catches every rally in real time, with live players blurred in the background as proof that the real match is happening just inches away. Because in competitive pickleball, the difference between winning and losing often lives in the footage. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

She steps through the gate and into the spotlight — a competitor strides up and down the court, where the buzz of the crowd and the hum of the venue set the stage. Flanked by TÜFF courtside branding and the iconic Skechers Performance banner in the background, every step here feels like a walk into something bigger. The court doesn’t wait — and neither does she. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Welcome to the Tomaz Colosseum — the crown jewel of pickleball in Malaysia. With its dramatic lighting, tiered green seating, and tournament-grade JOOLA courts, this is where the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament truly came alive. From the first serve to the final rally, every match played here carried the weight of a stage worthy of the sport’s fastest-growing moment in Southeast Asia. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Between rallies, the Skechers booth was just as much of a draw as the courts themselves. A player browses the full Skechers Pickleball collection — from performance apparel to court shoes and in this case, winners’ medals — proving that looking good and playing well are never mutually exclusive. Because the best fits don’t stay on mannequins for long. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

Lock in, line up, and send it — a competitor fires a precision shot over the JOOLA net at the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament, eyes fixed on the ball with zero hesitation. On courts branded by the best in the game, every point was a statement. weight of a stage worthy of the sport’s fastest-growing moment in Southeast Asia. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

The kitchen is where matches are won and lost — and both players know it. A tense net duel unfolds, where reading your opponent is just as important as the shot itself. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

All eyes on the court — two competitors walk into the arena at the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament, paddles in hand and game faces on. Framed by a packed crowd and the electric atmosphere of the Tomaz Colosseum, this is the moment before the battle begins. (Photo: Fernando Fong)

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