[Photos] Pickleball Is Growing Fast In Malaysia, This Tournament Is Proof
The Skechers International Pickleball Tournament – Malaysia Edition 2026 wrapped up last weekend in Subang Jaya as the largest edition of the event to date, drawing 1,282 players from 14 countries across 29 categories and a RM100,000 prize pool.
When two brothers from Malaysia walked off the court as the first-ever Junior champions of the Skechers International Pickleball Tournament, they were not just winning titles.
They were the youngest chapter of a sport that is growing faster than most people expected.
Dzarif Dzakwan Azizul Azhar, 16, and his brother Dzikri Dzakwan made history at Tomaz Pickleball Club in Subang Jaya last weekend, with Dzarif claiming the inaugural Boys’ Singles U18 title and the pair winning the Doubles U18 together.
The youngest competitor at the tournament was 11 years old.
Now in its fourth consecutive year, the tournament recorded 38 per cent year-on-year growth in participation — 1,282 entries across 29 categories, up from the already record-breaking 2025 edition.
Over 1,600 matches were played across three days; the prize pool rose to RM100,000, from RM80,000 the year before.
Players came from 14 countries, including Australia, Japan, Spain, the United States and Vietnam.
Stephanie Chang, Senior General Manager of Skechers Malaysia, said the reintroduction of the Junior category this year was deliberate.
Pickleball in Malaysia is no longer just a sport for one generation. It is bringing people of all ages to the court.
The 34 junior registrations this year mark the first time the category has returned since the tournament’s early editions.
For most of those players, it was also their first experience competing in a Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR)-rated environment — the global system used to rank pickleball players internationally.
A Malaysian On The Professional Circuit
One of the tournament’s headline athletes is already playing at a different level entirely.
Colin Wong, a Skechers-sponsored athlete competing in the Men’s Doubles 19+ Open, was selected earlier this year as part of the UPA Asia Trailblazers Class of 2026 — earning a place on the professional pickleball circuit in the United States.
He is among a small number of Asian players to have made that transition.
Fellow Skechers athletes, former professional squash player Delia Arnold and a tennis player Toi Sieu Ee, ranked at DUPR 4.7 and 4.6, respectively, competed in the Women’s Doubles 35+ Open.
The pair claimed the category title in April and are among Malaysia’s top-ranked women’s doubles players on the international circuit.
Anyone can play here — juniors, seasoned competitors, players from overseas.
Because every match counts toward your DUPR, you walk away knowing exactly where you stand.