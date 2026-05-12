Hungry Ghost Festival Enters Penang’s Heritage Gazette — The First Rung On The Ladder tT UNESCO Recognition

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Penang has gazetted seven cultural and arts intangible cultural heritage (ICH) items and 28 food heritage items under the Penang State Heritage Enactment 2011 (Enactment No. 14) this year, with one more item — the Penang Hungry Ghost Festival (Zhongyuan Pudu / Perayaan Teong Guan Phor Thor) — currently undergoing the gazette process as a religious heritage tradition.

The disclosure came during an oral question by Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Wong Yu Hang at the Penang State Assembly on Monday, who asked the state government to account for its progress in promoting intangible cultural heritage at the state, national and international levels, as well as measures taken to protect and develop these traditions.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee Chairman Wong Hon Wai said in his reply that all ICH items gazetted at the state level may be recommended for national recognition under the National Heritage Act 2005 (Act 645).

“Selected heritage elements may also be considered for international recognition under UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” he said — describing the general policy pathway that applies to all gazetted items, not a specific pledge for the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Chingay and Lion Dance Already in the Pipeline

Penang is no stranger to the UNESCO nomination process.

Wong confirmed that the state government is already supporting the bid to inscribe Chingay (大旗鼓游行 / Perarakan Chingay) on the UNESCO Representative List — a joint nomination by Malaysia and Singapore submitted in March 2025.

A separate joint nomination for Lion Dance (舞狮), submitted by Malaysia and China, was also filed with UNESCO in March 2025.

Both bids emphasise Penang’s emerging strategy of pursuing multinational nominations for traditions shared across the Chinese diaspora — a model that would almost certainly apply to any future Hungry Ghost Festival bid, given that the tradition is observed across China, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

Beyond the gazette and nomination processes, Wong said the state government actively promotes its intangible heritage on both domestic and international platforms.

During Penang Week at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, the state organised a Kebaya fashion show and a Malaysian breakfast culture showcase, presenting Penang’s multicultural identity to an international audience.

Penang also stages its Chingay Parade annually in George Town and Butterworth, and has been invited to send its Chingay contingent to the Singapore Chingay Parade in both 2025 and 2026.

A Growing and Diverse Heritage Roster

The most recently gazetted items — dated 7 May — include a notable addition beyond food.

Seni Mempertahankan Diri Nillaikalakki Silambam, the Indian traditional stick martial art, is now formally recognised as part of Penang’s intangible cultural heritage.

The Penang State Museum Corporation is also currently hosting the “Silat Warisan Pulau Pinang: Siku 12” exhibition at its 57 Lorong Tengah branch, running from 3 March to 17 May, celebrating traditional Malay martial arts — Silat itself being a UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage.

Other annual platforms promoting Penang’s ICH include the George Town Festival, Butterworth Fringe Festival, Nibong Tebal Festival, the George Town UNESCO Inscription Anniversary Celebration, and Seberang Perai Heritage Day.

Penang’s Full Gazetted ICH List

The 35 gazetted items span five categories, with the Hungry Ghost Festival pending:

Cultural Practices (gazetted 22 Jan)

Nasi Kandar Culture (Budaya Nasi Kandar)

Kopitiam Culture (Budaya Kopitiam)

Chingay Procession (Perarakan Chingay)

Beliefs (gazetted 22 Jan)

Thaipusam Procession (Perarakan Thaipusam)

St. Anne’s Festival, Bukit Mertajam (Perayaan St. Anne Bukit Mertajam)

Penang Hungry Ghost Festival — gazette in progress

Language & Literature (gazetted 22 Jan)

Penang Malay Dialect (Loghat Bahasa Tanjong Pulau Pinang)

Martial Arts

Indian Traditional Stick Martial Arts — Silambam (gazetted 7 May)

Food Heritage — 28 items across two gazette dates:

Gazetted 22 Jan: Char Kue Kak, Kerabu Bihun, Hokkien Mee, Mi Jawa, Mi Sotong, Mi Udang, Nasi Kandar, Roti Benggali, Pasembor, Oh Chien

Gazetted 7 May: ABC (shaved ice), Ais Kepal, Capati, Cendol, Char Kuey Teow, Kari Kapitan, Keema, Asam Laksa, Martabak, Masalodeh, Mi Goreng Mamak, Muruku, Penderam, Putu Mayam, Roti Canai, Teh Tarik, Tosai, Yong Tau Foo

Taken together, the list is a vivid cross-section of Penang’s multiethnic culinary identity — from Chinese hawker classics to Indian street food staples and Malay traditional sweets.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNR61myFC1s

Parts of this story have been sourced from Buletin Mutiara.

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