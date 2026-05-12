Aurus Senat Joins Malaysia’s Royal Fleet: Russia’s ‘Rolls-Royce’ Gifted To the Agong

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The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has received an Aurus Senat limousine, adding a distinctive vehicle to Malaysia’s official state collection during an official visit to Russia.

The luxury sedan, developed by Russian state automaker NAMI, is rarely exported outside Russia and is typically reserved for the highest levels of Russian leadership.

Often dubbed Russia’s “Rolls Royce,” the Aurus Senat combines cutting-edge technology with bespoke luxury features and advanced security systems — characteristics that define the world’s most prestigious state vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin uses the Aurus for official state functions and important diplomatic engagements.

The handover ceremony took place at Moscow’s Special Garage Museum on Sunday (10 May), attended by the Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Kirill Alekseevich Lysogorsky, and other senior officials.

The Aurus represents Moscow’s flagship effort to create a world-class luxury limousine that rivals established Western marques in both craftsmanship and prestige.

A Distinctive Addition

The Aurus Senat is known for combining modern technology with high-security features — characteristics that align with the requirements of official state vehicles.

Its inclusion in Malaysia’s royal motorcade is notable, given the vehicle’s limited availability in international markets.

“The ownership of an Aurus Senat by His Majesty has been described as a special honour, reflecting the close relationship between Malaysia and the Russian Federation,” according to official statements.

The gift was presented as a symbol of strong friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.

Sultan Ibrahim, renowned as one of the world’s most prolific automobile collectors, maintains an impressive collection of around 500 luxury and vintage vehicles.

His garage includes multiple Rolls-Royce models—notably a rare, one-of-a-kind USD 30 million Droptail—alongside custom-built vehicles, Bentleys, and Ferraris, making the Aurus Senat a particularly distinguished addition to his world-class collection.

Historic Visit to Russia

The ceremony highlights the formal nature of the exchange and the protocol involved in such high-level diplomatic gestures.

Sultan Ibrahim is in Moscow as the first Malaysian head of state to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations as a guest of honour, invited personally by Putin.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong met with Putin during the visit, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between Malaysia and Russia.

While the visit is officially ceremonial in nature, observers note it carries broader strategic implications for Malaysia-Russia relations, including potential economic and trade partnerships.

The Aurus gift — presented during this historic visit — reinforces the depth of bilateral ties being cultivated between the two nations at the highest levels of leadership.

READ MORE: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Makes History At Russia’s Victory Day Parade In Moscow

READ MORE: [Watch] The World’s Most Expensive Mystery Car Was In Malaysia All Along

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