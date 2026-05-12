AirAsia X Flight D7-331 From Shanghai Faces Nearly 50-Hour Delay Due To Operational Disruption

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Passengers booked on AirAsia X flight D7-331 from Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) are facing a delay of approximately 49 hours after the airline rescheduled the service, citing operational reasons.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 2:35 am on Monday (11 May).

Affected passengers received an email notification from AirAsia X informing them that the rescheduled flight — redesignated D7-331D — will now depart at 5:00 am on Wednesday (13 May), arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 10:40 am.

AirAsia X has indicated the disruption was due to “operational reasons,” as is standard practice when full details are still being assessed.

Chaos at the Terminal

Passengers at Pudong described scenes of significant overcrowding and frustration at the departure terminal in the hours following the announcement.

“The terminal is absolute chaos — people packed like sardines, phones out, chanting at the top of their lungs,” wrote one passenger, Muhammad Fahad Naim, in a widely shared post on social media platform Threads, which drew more than 230 likes and nearly 300 shares.

Passengers were seen crowding around ground staff counters seeking updates on compensation, hotel arrangements and rebooking options.

However, Muhammad Fahad noted that the staff bearing the brunt of passenger frustration may not have been in a position to help.

The ground staff is getting yelled at? They’re not even AirAsia employees most of the time. They’re third-party airport handlers. Their job is to check in, issue boarding passes, and get you on the plane. They literally cannot approve compensation, change the schedule, or book you a hotel.

This reflects standard practice at major international airports, where airlines routinely contract ground handling to third-party service providers rather than deploying their own staff.

What Likely Happened

Flight tracking data shared by a passenger on social media showed that the outbound leg — flight D7-330 from Kuala Lumpur — had already landed in Shanghai at 1:10 am on 10 May, indicating the aircraft was on the ground when the return service was rescheduled.

The airline has not confirmed the specific reason the aircraft could not operate the return journey.

Travellers who purchased travel insurance may be eligible to file a travel delay claim, and are advised to obtain written confirmation of the delay from AirAsia X to support any such submission.

One passenger on social media shared an insurance benefits table indicating compensation of RM250 for every six hours of delay, up to RM2,000 per adult under certain plans.

Passengers wishing to escalate the matter may do so through FlySmart, a complaints platform overseen by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Those who are dissatisfied with the airline’s response, or whose complaints remain unresolved after 30 days, may submit a formal complaint to CAAM via the FlySmart platform or mobile application.

AirAsia X has been contacted via email for comment, and a response is awaited.

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