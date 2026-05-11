[Watch] Two Singaporeans Die After Ferrari Bursts Into Flames During Club Convoy In Johor

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A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both Singaporeans, died on the spot after the Ferrari 458 they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames on the Johor Bahru-Mersing highway on Saturday morning (9 May).

The crash occurred at around 9 am at the 57.5km mark of the highway, near Kota Tinggi, said Kota Tinggi district police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman in a Facebook post.

Both victims sustained severe injuries and burns and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were later transferred to the forensic unit at Kota Tinggi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Video footage showed the Ferrari fully engulfed in flames, with no visible attempt to douse the fire before emergency services arrived.

Part Of A Morning Convoy

The crash took place during a morning drive organised by members of the Ferrari Owners’ Club Singapore, according to The Straits Times, citing a businessman familiar with the outing.

More than 30 cars from the club were travelling on the B-road toward the coastal town of Mersing at the time of the accident, he said.

The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it crashed.

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the burning white Ferrari, with debris and metal scraps scattered near the road shoulder.

At least 10 convoy cars were seen lined up some distance behind the burning vehicle, with members watching the blaze.

None of the other drivers or passers-by had a fire extinguisher at the time, the businessman said.

A Route Familiar To Convoy Drivers

Weekend supercar convoys from Singapore into Johor are a common occurrence, with enthusiast clubs regularly organising drives to destinations along the east coast, including Mersing and Desaru.

The JB-Mersing highway is a B-road — a secondary route designed to connect smaller towns and rural areas, typically narrower and less forgiving than a federal highway — and is known for its sharp bends and mixed traffic, yet remains a frequent route for such convoys.

Investigations are ongoing; the cause of the crash has not been officially determined.

A Car With A Documented Fire History

The Ferrari 458 Italia has a well-documented history of fire risk.

In September 2010, Ferrari issued a global recall of all 1,248 units produced at the time, after more than 10 reports of spontaneous combustion in California, Paris, China, Switzerland, and Brazil.

The fault was traced to an adhesive used to secure the wheel arch lining, which could overheat from the exhaust system during sustained high-speed driving and ignite.

Ferrari replaced the adhesive with mechanical rivets across all affected vehicles.

Isolated fire incidents involving the 458 have continued to be reported since the recall, including a 458 Spider that caught fire in Tokyo in 2025.

Investigators have not indicated whether the vehicle involved in Saturday’s crash was subject to any mechanical fault.

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