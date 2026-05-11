[Watch] Anti-CCP Groups Including Falun Gong Practitioners Rally Outside Chinese Consulate In Kuala Lumpur

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Dozens of Falun Gong practitioners gathered outside the Chinese Consulate in Kuala Lumpur recently, holding banners and reading statements to mark the 27th anniversary of a crackdown that began in China in 1999.

The group assembled along Jalan Ampang, where the consulate is located, carrying yellow and white banners in Malay, Chinese and English calling for an end to what they described as the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China.

Later the same day, the practitioners held a peaceful public roadshow in the Bukit Bintang area of the city centre — bringing the commemoration from the consulate gates to one of Kuala Lumpur’s busiest public spaces.

The gathering marked the anniversary of a peaceful appeal by Falun Gong practitioners to China’s leadership compound in Zhongnanhai, Beijing, on 25 April, 1999 — an event practitioners describe as the largest peaceful assembly in post-Mao China.

Three months later, on 20 July, 1999, then-President Jiang Zemin launched a nationwide suppression campaign against the movement; practitioners say the crackdown has continued for 27 years.

Falun Dafa, also known as Falun Gong, is a spiritual discipline centred on the principles of truthfulness, compassion and tolerance.

The movement says it has spread to 150 countries, with its central text, Zhuan Falun, translated into 51 languages.

At The Gates Of The Consulate

Participants read out statements in Malay describing the history of the movement and alleging that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) used state media to misrepresent the 1999 Beijing appeal — reframing it as a hostile act to justify the subsequent crackdown.

Banners at the event included the slogans “Stop the 27-year genocide of Falun Gong immediately”, “The Chinese Communist Party is not equal to China”, and allegations that the CCP has conducted forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners — a claim the Chinese government has consistently denied.

Members of the Tuidang movement, which encourages Chinese citizens to renounce their membership of the Communist Party, were also present at the demonstration.

Police were present during the demonstration; no incidents were reported.

The commemoration has become an annual event for Falun Gong communities worldwide.

Arrests, Seizures, And Allegations Of Foreign Interference

In Malaysia, practitioners have previously reported facing threats from unknown individuals while conducting outreach activities, though no such incidents were reported in connection with this year’s gathering.

The gatherings took place against a backdrop of what practitioners describe as escalating harassment in Malaysia over the past year.

In April 2025, Malaysian police arrested more than 70 Falun Gong practitioners in Kuala Lumpur, days before a state visit by China.

According to reports, the practitioners were detained while holding a meeting in Cheras and were held until after the Chinese leader had left the country.

The Kuala Lumpur police chief at the time said the arrests were a legal action against an unregistered organisation, and refuted claims that the detentions were linked to foreign pressure.

Four months later, on 15 August, a group of Chinese nationals — claiming to be connected to a “China police station” — disrupted a Falun Gong information display at the National Monument, or Tugu Negara, seizing banners and materials from practitioners on site.

The Falun Dafa Information Centre has described the two incidents collectively as a “textbook case of transnational repression” orchestrated by the Chinese Communist Party.

Falun Gong practitioners and members of the Tuidang movement hold banners calling on Chinese citizens to “Quit the Communist Party” outside the Chinese Consulate on Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, marking the 27th anniversary of the 1999 crackdown. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Participants display the signature yellow Falun Dafa banner bearing the movement’s core principles — Truthfulness, Compassion and Tolerance. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Banners across the road from the consulate gates allege forced organ harvesting by the CCP against Falun Gong practitioners in China, and call for support for the estimated 460 million people who have renounced CCP membership through the Tuidang movement. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A speaker addresses the gathering beneath a banner reading “The Chinese Communist Party is not equal to China” — one of the central messages of the commemoration, delivered in Chinese, Malay and English. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Police maintain a presence as practitioners line the street outside the Chinese Consulate on Jalan Ampang. No incidents were reported during the gathering. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

READ MORE: [Watch] Activists Threatened At KL Night Market While Conducting Anti-Communist Activities

READ MORE: Chinese Tourist Thrash Falun Gong, Uyghur Display Outside Masjid Negara, Police Report Filed

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