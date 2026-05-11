Retired Malaysian Lost RM900,000 Life Savings To YouTube Investment Scam

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A retired man lost RM900,000 — his entire life savings — to an online investment scam he discovered through YouTube, according to a Facebook post by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

Lim said the man approached him directly, his voice trembling as he recounted how the scheme unfolded.

The scam began with YouTube videos promising easy profits and expert investment advice.

The websites appeared professional and legitimate. Early on, small returns appeared in the victim’s account — a deliberate tactic designed to build confidence and encourage larger deposits.

By the time the man realised the investment was fraudulent, everything was gone.

Not A Reckless Decision

Lim was careful to push back against the assumption that victims of such scams are naive or careless.

This is not an uneducated man or a reckless gambler. He is simply another victim of sophisticated scammers who know exactly how to exploit trust, hope and fear.

The tactic described — showing victims early, then orchestrating fabricated returns before defrauding them of larger sums — is consistent with a method widely known as pig butchering, or 杀猪盘 in Chinese, in which trust is systematically built before the funds are taken.

The case highlights the role of mainstream social media platforms as an entry point for financial fraud.

YouTube algorithmically surfaces high-engagement content, and while users can report fraudulent videos using the platform’s built-in “Report” feature under the spam or deceptive practices category, the platform has no specific regulatory obligation to screen investment content for legitimacy before it reaches viewers.

A Pattern, Not An Exception

Investment scams conducted through social media have risen sharply in Malaysia in recent years.

Scammers increasingly present themselves as successful investors, financial coaches or influencers — making their operations difficult to distinguish from legitimate content.

Lim, who is also DAP Kuala Lumpur secretary, urged the public to share the story with elderly parents, relatives and friends.

One moment of trust can wipe out an entire lifetime.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted by an investment scam can lodge a report with the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997.

National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) telah ditubuhkan pada 7 Oktober 2022 sebagai pusat penguatkuasaan utama dalam menangani penipuan kewangan siber.



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