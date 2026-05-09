Landlord Names And Shames Tenant Who Owed Two Months’ Rent, Left Destroyed Locks And Stripped Lights

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A landlord in Kuching, Sarawak, alleged that a tenant who owed more than two months’ rent left his property in disarray after being asked to leave, taking light fittings with her and destroying the door locks before she went.

Marshall Tan posted 16 photographs of the damage on Facebook under his album “Diary 2026,” identifying the unit as being located in MJC Batu Kawa.

He named the tenant and appended what appears to be a partial identity card number alongside her name — effectively publishing a public blacklist entry visible to anyone in the area.

In his post, Tan said he had given the tenant extra time to pay after she told him she had two young children and asked for leniency.

He felt sorry for her and agreed to wait; when she was eventually asked to leave three days ago, he said she left the unit filled with rubbish.

The door locks had been broken, and the light fittings had been removed and taken.

Photographs shared in the post show the interior of the unit in severe disrepair — debris piled across the floor, a blackened sink, and what appears to be years of accumulated grime.

Dismissed — Three Years Before She Moved In.

Several commenters questioned whether the state of the unit was consistent with only two months of neglect, with one suggesting it appeared the property had been abandoned for far longer.

Tan did not say in his post whether he had filed a police report or intended to pursue the matter through civil channels.

The post drew more than 45,000 views and hundreds of comments, many from landlords who said they had faced similar situations.

One commenter, Yuri Teh, described a tenant who had presented herself as a police officer and wore a uniform to support the claim.

The tenant owed three months’ rent and left behind unpaid utility bills totalling more than RM1,400.

When Teh went to the police station, the tenant had named as her workplace, she was told the woman had been dismissed from the force three years earlier — around the time she first moved in.

The Fine Print Landlords Miss

Another commenter, Alan Lai, said a male tenant who rented his property for three years denied that curtains and an air conditioner had ever existed when confronted about their disappearance upon vacating.

The responses reflect a broader frustration among small landlords in Malaysia, who have limited formal recourse when tenants default or cause damage.

The country does not have a dedicated residential tenancy tribunal, and civil claims are widely seen as slow and costly relative to the amounts involved.

One commenter pointedly asked whether Tan had a tenancy agreement in place, noting that a valid contract would have allowed him to act after 14 days of non-payment.

The question went unanswered.

Under Malaysian law, a tenancy agreement does not need to be stamped to be valid — but without stamping, it cannot be admitted as evidence in court.

For landlords who drafted informal agreements or skipped the stamp duty to save costs, that distinction can prove costly when it matters most.

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