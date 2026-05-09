His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Makes History At Russia’s Victory Day Parade In Moscow

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The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, became the first Malaysian head of state to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, watching the annual military parade at Red Square in Moscow on Saturday (9 May).

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong was invited as a Guest of Honour by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II — one of Russia’s most significant national commemorations.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Moscow earlier this week ahead of the event, which drew several world leaders to the Russian capital.

The King watched the military parade alongside Putin and other visiting dignitaries, including leaders from Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Laos, as well as Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico.

His attendance marks the first time a Malaysian head of state has been present at the annual event, which Russia holds every year on 9 May with a large military procession through Red Square.

Malaysia Walks Its Own Path on the World Stage

Victory Day commemorates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Russia marks the occasion each year with a formal military parade, attended by foreign dignitaries and veterans.

This year’s edition carried the banner “9 МАЯ — ПОБЕДА!” — meaning “9 May — Victory!” — with signage marking the 1945–2026 span of 81 years.

The invitation from Putin to Sultan Ibrahim was described by the Malaysian royal household as reflecting “the highest recognition by the Russian government towards Malaysia.”

In a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the palace said the King’s attendance “not only reflects Malaysia’s increasingly respected position on the international stage, but also demonstrates the important role of the Royal Institution in strengthening international relations for mutual benefit.”

Malaysia has long maintained a non-aligned foreign policy, maintaining close ties with both Western nations and countries like Russia and China.

The day prior, Sultan Ibrahim watched a nearly seven-minute aerial demonstration of Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57E fighter jet at Zhukovsky International Airport, piloted by celebrated Russian test pilot Sergei Bogdan — before receiving a personal briefing on the aircraft and taking a close look at its interior upon landing.

A Parade Unlike Any Other

This year’s parade was notably scaled back from previous years.

For the first time in nearly two decades, no tanks, missiles or heavy weapons rolled across Red Square — Russian officials citing the “current operational situation” and security concerns over potential Ukrainian drone attacks.

In their place, thousands of troops marched in formation, accompanied by a traditional flyover of combat jets.

In a historic first, North Korean soldiers also participated in the parade — a visible acknowledgement of Pyongyang’s role in sending troops to fight alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region.

Security across Moscow was exceptionally tight; authorities restricted all mobile internet and text messaging services in the capital for the duration of the event.

The parade proceeded under a fragile US-brokered three-day ceasefire, after both Russia and Ukraine traded blame for violations in the days prior.

Speaking at the parade, Putin declared: “Victory has always been and will be ours,” using the occasion to rally support for Russia’s ongoing military campaign in Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

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