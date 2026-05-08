That Free Fertiliser At Pavilion Shopping Malls? It Used To Be Your Lunch

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Every weekend, shoppers at Pavilion Bukit Jalil can walk up to the Concierge Counter on Level 1 and take home free fertiliser.

No purchase required, no loyalty points; just compost, in a bag, for your garden.

It is a small gesture, but the supply chain behind it is less so.

The fertiliser is produced by a composting machine that has been running since January 2024 across Pavilion REIT’s malls — Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, and Intermark Mall.

Food waste from participating tenants goes in; organic fertiliser and reusable water come out.

Between January 2024 and April 2026, the machine processed 455,590 kg of food waste and produced 43,454 kg of fertiliser.

Some of that fertiliser goes to Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL), which uses it for landscaping across Bukit Jalil, while some of it goes into herb gardening.

Staff feed organic waste into the Sterling Matics hopper at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, kicking off the composting process. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Sterling Matics food composting machine at Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s are designed to effectively reduce food waste by turning it into fertilizer quickly, boasting an impressive reduction rate. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Behind every kilogram of fertiliser is a process. A maintenance technician checks the twin composting drums that have quietly transformed over 455,590kg of food waste into 43,454kg of organic fertiliser since January 2024. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From Kitchen to Garden and Back Again

On Level 3, near the Park Entrance, Pavilion Bukit Jalil has been running a 635 sq ft herb garden since December 2021.

Bird’s eye chilli, lemongrass, pandan, curry leaves, galangal.

The herbs are grown using the compost from the machine below, then supplied to selected tenants in the mall.

Food waste becomes fertiliser, fertiliser grows herbs, and herbs go back into the kitchens that produced the food waste in the first place.

The loop has been running quietly for over four years.

From food scraps to fertiliser — Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s trommel screener processes composted food waste into organic fertiliser, nurturing the very plants you see growing in the mall today. Waste nothing. Grow everything. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The end product: Pavilion V.E.A.R.T.H. Eco Super-Organic Fertiliser, packaged and available free at the Concierge Counter every weekend across all Pavilion REIT malls. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The herbs outside Pavilion Bukit Jalil — maintained using fertiliser produced by the mall’s own composting system. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Shop with purpose. Discover brands redefining sustainability — from recycled RPET luggage to vegan-friendly beauty — all under one roof at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Visitors admire a curated collection of bonsai trees on display at Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s Orange Zone, part of the mall’s showcase in support of the upcoming 10th World Bonsai Convention to be held in August 2026. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Families and visitors get hands-on during a free terrarium and herb planting workshop at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, part of the mall’s “Pavilion Loves Sustainability Week” (5–10 May 2026). The complimentary interactive activity encourages shoppers of all ages to reconnect with nature and embrace eco-conscious living — one small pot at a time. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Week Built Around What Was Already There

This week, the mall is making more of it visible.

Pavilion Loves Sustainability Week runs from Tuesday to Sunday (5 to 10 May), with a bonsai showcase in collaboration with the Malaysia Bonsai and Suiseki Society, an eco-friendly product display featuring brands including L’Occitane, Starbucks, and The Body Shop.

There is also a herb redemption offer — shoppers who spend a minimum of RM50 in a single receipt can claim complimentary herbs from the Concierge Counter while stocks last.

The free weekend fertiliser continues beyond the campaign, available at all Pavilion REIT malls on weekends at no cost.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.