That Free Fertiliser At Pavilion Shopping Malls? It Used To Be Your Lunch
Pavilion Bukit Jalil has been running a quiet circular economy since 2021 — food waste from tenant kitchens goes into a composting machine, which converts every 1,000 kg into 200 kg of fertiliser and 800 litres of reusable water.
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Every weekend, shoppers at Pavilion Bukit Jalil can walk up to the Concierge Counter on Level 1 and take home free fertiliser.
No purchase required, no loyalty points; just compost, in a bag, for your garden.
It is a small gesture, but the supply chain behind it is less so.
The fertiliser is produced by a composting machine that has been running since January 2024 across Pavilion REIT’s malls — Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, and Intermark Mall.
Food waste from participating tenants goes in; organic fertiliser and reusable water come out.
Between January 2024 and April 2026, the machine processed 455,590 kg of food waste and produced 43,454 kg of fertiliser.
Some of that fertiliser goes to Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL), which uses it for landscaping across Bukit Jalil, while some of it goes into herb gardening.
From Kitchen to Garden and Back Again
On Level 3, near the Park Entrance, Pavilion Bukit Jalil has been running a 635 sq ft herb garden since December 2021.
Bird’s eye chilli, lemongrass, pandan, curry leaves, galangal.
The herbs are grown using the compost from the machine below, then supplied to selected tenants in the mall.
Food waste becomes fertiliser, fertiliser grows herbs, and herbs go back into the kitchens that produced the food waste in the first place.
The loop has been running quietly for over four years.
A Week Built Around What Was Already There
This week, the mall is making more of it visible.
Pavilion Loves Sustainability Week runs from Tuesday to Sunday (5 to 10 May), with a bonsai showcase in collaboration with the Malaysia Bonsai and Suiseki Society, an eco-friendly product display featuring brands including L’Occitane, Starbucks, and The Body Shop.
There is also a herb redemption offer — shoppers who spend a minimum of RM50 in a single receipt can claim complimentary herbs from the Concierge Counter while stocks last.
The free weekend fertiliser continues beyond the campaign, available at all Pavilion REIT malls on weekends at no cost.
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