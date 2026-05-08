From Water Festival To Night Prayers: Bukit Bintang Hosts Mass Quranic Madani Event With PM Anwar In Attendance

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to join thousands of Muslims for a mass congregational prayer on Jalan Bukit Bintang tonight (8 May), in an event that carries added symbolism given the street’s recent association with a water festival that drew sharp public criticism.

The Quranic Madani: Night Reset – Bersatu Dalam Saf programme, organised by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), runs from 8 pm to 11 pm along Jalan Bukit Bintang, next to Fahrenheit mall.

The event marks the official launch of the Quranic Madani programme — a spiritual initiative under the government’s broader Malaysia Madani governance framework.

The public has been invited to attend, with organisers asking attendees to bring their own prayer mats.

Anwar’s daughter and PKR deputy president, Nurul Izzah Anwar, is also scheduled to attend the program, alongside Zulkifli Hasan, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

Bukit Bintang’s Busy Fortnight

The backdrop matters.

The same stretch of Jalan Bukit Bintang hosted the Rain Rave Water Music Festival last week (30 April to 2 May) — a government-backed EDM water party billed as part of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and modelled loosely on Thailand’s Songkran celebrations.

The festival, which reportedly attracted 80,000 visitors over three days, drew immediate backlash from conservative quarters, with critics calling it a “foreign street party” incompatible with Malaysian values.

The controversy intensified in its aftermath, with the government mounting a media defence of the event even as it was widely seen as having fallen short of expectations.

Misinformation spread quickly enough that DAP — which had no organisational role in the festival — was accused of being the event organiser.

Tonight’s prayer gathering on the same street, organised by MAIWP and attended by the Prime Minister, arrives in the wake of that debate.

The Optics Problem

Public reaction on social media suggests many Malaysians have already made up their minds.

Comments on the event’s promotional posts were dominated by accusations of “nak cover balik” — damage control — with critics noting that government-aligned religious figures who stayed silent during the Rain Rave controversy were now suddenly vocal.

Even supporters of the event drew comparisons to the Rain Rave festival, reflecting how closely the two events have become linked in public conversation.

A second Islamic event — Bukit Bintang Berselawat 3.0, a selawat gathering (praises for the Prophet Muhammad pbuh and spiritual enrichment) — is already advertised for 16 May at the same location.

READ MORE: Rain Rave Festival Draws 80,000 Over Three Days, Generating An Estimated RM200 Million

READ MORE: [Photos] It Rained, It Raved, KL Loved Every Second

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READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee Went To Rain Rave Water Music Festival, And Then Reported Back

READ MORE: KL Water Festival Opens To Protests and Prayers — PAS, JAWI Hold Solat Hajat, Malaysians Say “This Isn’t Our Culture”

READ MORE: Woman Arrested At Rain Rave Festival Confirmed To Have Mental Illness, Family Says Hospital Ignored Warning

READ MORE: [Watch] Woman Arrested After Brandishing Knife At Rain Rave Water Music Festival’s Closing Night

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