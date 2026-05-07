McDonald’s Gives Everyone Gold, But Is It Really A Reward?

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For the month of May, every McDonald’s Malaysia app user woke up to a notification telling them they had been “promoted.”

No extra orders required, no spending threshold met; just Gold, handed out to everyone.

The move is part of McDonald’s Malaysia’s Mekdi Superfans programme, which normally requires customers to place five to six eligible orders of at least RM10 each through the McD App to reach the Gold tier.

This month, the chain skipped that entirely — auto-upgrading its entire app user base to Gold status from 1 to 31 May 2026, bundled with a RM1 Sundae redemption as a sweetener.

It sounds generous, but behavioural economists would call it something else.

The Psychology Behind the Freebie

Giving customers a premium tier they didn’t earn is a well-documented retention tactic.

Once people experience a higher status, they tend to spend more to keep it — a phenomenon known as the endowment effect.

McDonald’s is effectively letting customers try Gold for free, then pointing them toward Platinum (7+ orders) for next month.

The progress bar in the app makes this explicit: you’re shown exactly how far you are from the next tier, with a locked Platinum mascot — a fries cup in a cape and sunglasses — waiting at the end.

The RM1 Sundae, meanwhile, is capped at one redemption per customer.

It is not a recurring Gold benefit.

It is a one-time promotional item dressed up as a tier reward.

How Competitors Stack Up

McDonald’s isn’t alone in using app-based loyalty to drive repeat visits.

Here’s how the market looks:

Mixue — Points, Not Tiers

Mixue Malaysia operates a loyalty card system via its app mini-programme, where customers earn one stamp per RM8 spent. It crossed 100,000 Mi-Fans on its mini-programme — a notable milestone for a brand that only entered Malaysia recently. There are no tier promotions or blanket upgrades — it’s purely transactional. Spend, collect, redeem. Simpler, but less emotionally engineered.

KFC Malaysia — Points With Flash Deals

KFC Malaysia’s rewards programme runs on a points accumulation model, with periodic flash promotions layered on top — such as its recent Buy 1 Free 1 Member’s Day (5–7 May) and a Buy 4 Free 1 promotion in April that offered 2x reward points. It rewards frequency but doesn’t use tier-status psychology the way McDonald’s does.

Starbucks Malaysia — The Most Sophisticated Tier Play

Starbucks runs arguably the most structured loyalty programme in the F&B space locally. Its 2026 reimagined Rewards programme introduced three tiers — Green, Gold, and Reserve — with genuinely differentiated benefits at each level, including customisation perks and exclusive redemptions. Unlike McDonald’s May promotion, Starbucks tiers are earned, not gifted.

Brand Model Tier System? Notable Tactic McDonald’s MY App-based orders Yes — Newbie to Platinum Blanket Gold upgrade May 2026 Mixue MY Stamp/points card No Simple spend-and-collect KFC MY Points + flash deals No formal tiers Member’s Day flash promos Starbucks MY Stars-based Yes — Green, Gold, Reserve Earned tiers, personalised rewards

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