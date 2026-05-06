Split, Reunited, World Champions — Tang Jie And Ee Wei Now Face Their Biggest Home Test Yet

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They split up, got back together, and won the World Championship.

Now Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei are returning to the Malaysia Masters as the pair who did it the hard way — and they know the home crowd will expect nothing less than a final.

The mixed doubles world champions will compete at the Perodua Malaysia Masters from 19 to 24 May at Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil, a Super 500 event carrying a prize purse of USD500,000 (RM1.97 million).

“Sure, there is extra pressure on us after we won the World Championship title,” Ee Wei said at a press conference in Bukit Kiara today (6 May).

But that is what we need to learn to deal with if we want to be good players.

The duo last played the tournament together in 2024, reaching the semi-finals before briefly parting ways.

Their reunion produced the world title last year — a run that has since made them the faces of Malaysian badminton heading into a home season. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Awards Recognition Adds To Busy Homecoming Week

Ee Wei said the key to managing expectations was discipline and consistency in training.

Playing the Malaysia Masters, of course, there is some pressure on us when we play at home. But we are really excited and looking forward to playing in front of the Malaysian fans.

Off the court, the pair are also among five athletes shortlisted for the Best Athlete award at the SAM–100PLUS Sports Writers Awards 2025, scheduled for 13 May.

They will compete against wushu athlete Tan Cheong Min, lawn bowler Emma Firyana Saroji, tenpin bowler Muhd Rafiq Ismail, and pencak silat exponent Mohd Abdul Latif Maxzakir.

The awards ceremony, expected to be officiated by Youth and Sports Minister Mohammed Taufiq Johari, will take place days before the pair step onto home court — adding another layer to what is already a significant homecoming.

BAM Open to Lee Zii Jia Returning to the National Academy

Meanwhile, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has signalled it has no objection in principle to professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia returning to train at the Badminton Academy Malaysia, but said a formal decision requires council approval.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said the association needed to finalise several details before any arrangement could be confirmed, including whether Zii Jia would train alongside elite players or the development squad.

“On the basics, there is no problem. We just need to tidy up a few things,” Goh told reporters after the same press conference.

He added that this would not be the first time Zii Jia, who recently climbed 15 spots to become the world No. 67 in men’s singles, had been invited to train with the national setup.

BAM performance committee chairman Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei had previously indicated the association was open to the arrangement; no timeline was given for when a decision would be made.

Zii Jia himself confirmed he has no plans to rejoin BAM as a full-time national player, but has not ruled out periodic sparring sessions at the academy — describing the arrangement as still under discussion and subject to the association’s regulations.

Shortly after the press conference, Zii Jia was spotted leaving the academy’s courts.

(Left to right) Ee Wei, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) representative, Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad (Perodua President and CEO), Datuk V. Subramaniam (BAM Deputy President), Goh and Tang Jie at the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2026 press conference at Badminton Academy Malaysia in Bukit Kiara. The Super 500 tournament runs from May 19 to 24 at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

READ MORE: Perodua Malaysia Masters 2026 Tickets On Sale, Prices Start From RM12

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