Needles Found Hidden In Bread Thrown To Stray Dog In Melaka; Police Report Filed

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A woman feeding stray dogs in a residential area in Batu Berendam, Melaka, intervened on Monday night (4 May) after a man in a passing car threw a piece of bread toward one of the dogs.

She sensed something was wrong and stopped the dog before it could eat.

On inspection, multiple needles were found hidden inside the bun, including at least one long sewing needle and what appeared to be smaller pins.

The incident has since been shared by the Facebook group Malaysia Protect Stray Animal/Animal Alliance.

Photographs shared alongside the post show a bun with at least two to three needles embedded in it — one long needle visible in a torn section of the bread, and smaller pins visible on the surface of the whole bun.

A separate image shows a still from what appears to be a CCTV or a phone recording of a silver sedan entering a residential street at night.

The group described it as a deliberate attempt to harm or kill the animal. (Pix: Malaysia Protect Stray Animal/Animal Alliance)

The Police Report Does Not Mention the Needles

A police report was filed the following morning at Batu Berendam police station.

The complainant, a woman, stated in the report that she had been feeding dogs in the area when she noticed a car with a male occupant of unspecified ethnicity loitering nearby.

She was uncertain of his intentions and filed the report for her personal safety and for the relevant authorities’ reference.

The police report itself does not mention the needles.

Two Complaints, Two Agencies

A separate complaint is being filed with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

The distinction between the two filings is notable; the police report addresses the suspicious behaviour of the individual — a man in a vehicle whose registration number the complainant appears to have noted.

The DVS complaint addresses the act of placing needles in food intended for an animal — an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 that carries a fine of up to RM100,000, up to three years’ imprisonment, or both, for a first-time conviction.

At the same time, the animal welfare group is urging the public to share the post and to remain vigilant, particularly those who feed strays in residential areas at night.

READ MORE: Animal Activist Claims “Ampang Cat Killers” Paying Kids To Abuse Felines

READ MORE: Calls For Justice For Dead Dog & Cat Found In Abandoned Vet Clinic In Selangor

READ MORE: Cat Abuse Incident At Ipoh Morning Market Raises Concerns Over Animal Welfare

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