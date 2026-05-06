Malaysia’s “Mohd” Has Been Gone From Birth Certificates For Decades — Most People Just Didn’t Notice

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A recent post by Malaysia’s National Registration Department (JPN) on Instagram has gone viral, reminding parents that the abbreviation “Mohd” is no longer accepted when registering a child’s name.

The prefix must be spelled out in full — as “Mohamad,” “Muhamad,” or “Muhammad.”

The same applies to “Abd,” which must be written as “Abdul.”

But here is the thing: this is not a new rule.

It was not new in 2018, when it made headlines, and based on anecdotal accounts, children born in early 1990s were already being registered with the full spelling at JPN counters — meaning the policy has quietly been in place for over three decades.

Most Malaysians simply never noticed because it only affects new registrations.

Everyone already named “Mohd” keeps their name; what JPN posted was a reminder, what Malaysians heard was a eulogy.

A Uniquely Malaysian Shorthand

“Mohd” was never an Arabic convention; it was never used in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, or Pakistan.

It was, in the truest sense, a Malaysian invention — a bureaucratic shorthand that generations of civil servants, school teachers, and parents adopted so naturally that it became part of the country’s cultural fabric.

“Sedar tak sedar, nama yang ada Mohd ni melambangkan identiti ke-Malaysian yang ketara — tiada di dunia melainkan Malaysia,” one commenter wrote.

Loosely translated: “Without realising it, the name ‘Mohd’ represents a distinctly Malaysian identity — found nowhere else in the world.”

That observation is hard to argue with; for decades, “Mohd” functioned as a kind of insider shorthand — instantly legible to Malaysians, but opaque to outsiders.

One commenter pointed out that foreign sports commentators routinely mispronounce famous Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah as “Moh Salah” precisely because they do not understand that “Mohd” is an abbreviation, not a standalone name.

“Rare Sikit Lagi Nak Jadi Khazanah Negara”

When one commenter joked that Malaysians born in the 1980s with “Mohd” in their names were becoming a “barang rare” — a rare item — JPN’s own account replied with a laughing emoji: “Rare sikit lagi nak jadi khazanah negara.”

Roughly: “A little more rare and it’ll become national heritage.”

It was a lighthearted response — but it was also an accidental admission.

A government department acknowledging, with a wink, that a naming convention used by millions of living Malaysians had already been quietly retired for decades, and most people only just found out.

Traditional names, like “Mahmud”, are also quietly disappearing from new birth registrations, commenters noted, as parents increasingly opt for longer, more elaborate combinations — “Mohamad Mikhael,” “Mohamad Maleeq” — that reflect both religious correctness and modern naming trends.

The Rule Has Limits — And So Does JPN’s Authority

JPN’s naming rules extend beyond abbreviations; the department does not allow names longer than 80 characters.

Names that reference animals, contain numbers, or are deemed inappropriate are also rejected.

But the legal basis for all of this has never been fully settled.

As far back as 2018, constitutional lawyer Nizam Bashir was already pointing out that under the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957, which defines the process for registering births and deaths, including the responsibilities of the Registrar-General, the government is actually not permitted to determine a child’s name or family name.

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