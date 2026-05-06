Gerakan President’s “Turun Padang” Post Backfires Over AI Label On Photo

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Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai posted a photograph of himself turun padang — literally “going down to the field,” a term used in Malaysian politics to describe a leader leaving the office to meet ordinary people on the ground — speaking to residents at a roadside food stall, with a caption about the economic hardship he said he was hearing firsthand.

Within hours, the post had drawn hundreds of comments — almost none of them about the cost of living.

The photograph carried a small watermark reading “AI-generated content,” a label applied automatically by certain smartphone camera systems, including Samsung devices, when built-in enhancement tools process an image.

The label does not distinguish between a photograph that was artificially created from scratch and one that was simply processed by an AI enhancement feature — the same watermark appears whether a scene was fabricated or whether someone merely used their phone’s auto-remaster tool.

For most of the commenters, that distinction did not matter: “Gambar pun guna AI… u nak kita percaya?” wrote one commenter.

Others called the post a fabrication, questioned whether the field visit had taken place at all, and shared screenshots of the watermark as evidence of deception.

The word “Gelakan” — a pun on the Malay word for laughter — appeared repeatedly, a running joke that has long followed the party.

The Smallest Voice in a Loud Room

Gerakan is a component party currently within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

It holds no seats in Parliament following its wipeout at the 2018 general election, a position it has not recovered from since.

The party’s standing within PN has also drawn scrutiny — in August 2023, Lau was reportedly told to leave a PAS ceramah in Penang despite being the coalition’s own state chief, an incident that was never formally addressed by PN leadership.

Lau’s caption described small businesses struggling, the rising cost of living, and residents who were holding on without knowing how long they could.

“Ini bukan soal emosi, ini adalah realiti,” he wrote — this is not a matter of emotion, this is reality.

The message found little traction; several commenters asked what concrete proposals Gerakan was putting forward.

Others questioned the party’s relevance within a coalition dominated by Bersatu and PAS — and even those who engaged with the economic substance eventually circled back to the photograph.

The Watermark Did the Talking

In Malaysian politics today, how a message looks matters as much as what it says.

Meta’s “AI-generated content” label, introduced as a transparency measure, has become a liability for public figures whose images are processed by AI camera features they may not have knowingly activated.

The label can be removed, but it requires deliberate action — either turning off the AI camera or editing features before taking the photo, or manually flagging the issue on the post after it goes up.

There is no single switch to disable Meta’s detection system entirely.

What users can control is what goes into the image in the first place.

At the time of writing, Lau has not issued a clarification on the photograph.

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