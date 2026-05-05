Rain Rave Festival Draws 80,000 Over Three Days, Generating An Estimated RM200 Million

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Malaysia’s first Rain Rave Water Music Festival, held over three days at Bukit Bintang last week (30 April to 2 May), drew an estimated 80,000 attendees and generated an estimated RM200 million in economic activity, according to figures published by Top Leader, a Chinese-language media platform that describes its editorial role as highlighting Malaysia’s achievements and recognising government efforts.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026, was launched by Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing with a symbolic water cannon fired at the opening crowd last Thursday (30 April).

Top Leader estimated that international visitors accounted for between 25 and 30 per cent of total attendance, or roughly 20,000 to 24,000 people.

Singapore, China and Indonesia were identified as the main sources of foreign visitors.

Malaysia Airlines and Scoot both recorded strong bookings during the event period, with Scoot offering round-trip fares from as low as USD50.

Spending And Hotel Occupancy

Direct spending over the three days was estimated at between RM55 million and RM70 million, based on an average daily spend of RM150 for local attendees and RM400 for international visitors, including accommodation.

That figure represents an approximately 40 per cent increase over initial projections based on an expected attendance of 50,000.

Hotels in the Bukit Bintang area, including the St Regis and Pavilion Hotel, reported near-full occupancy, with several introducing special festival packages.

Budget travellers turned to Airbnb, where bookings spiked during the event.

Hotel revenue for the period was estimated at between RM40 million and RM45 million.

The festival included a food bazaar themed The Rhythm of Flavours, aimed at small traders and artisans.

One trader in Bukit Bintang who typically earns between RM500 and RM800 on weekends reported daily sales of RM2,500 to RM4,000 during the festival — equivalent, by that account, to a month’s income in three days.

Beyond Bukit Bintang

Additional income for traders across the bazaar was estimated at between RM8 million and RM12 million.

Restaurants, convenience stores, shopping malls, parking operators, and transport providers in the surrounding area were estimated to have generated an additional RM10 million to RM15 million.

Tourism Malaysia is also partnering with 79 hotels nationwide to offer discounts of up to 70 per cent to encourage visitors to extend their stays.

In a subsequent statement, Top Leader clarified that all figures were estimates and projections and do not represent official government data.

Top Leader also described its editorial role as one of highlighting Malaysia’s achievements and recognising government efforts — context readers should bear in mind when weighing the figures.

Objections And Aftermath

Tiong, in a post on social media following the close of the festival, described the three days as “not merely a music festival, but a shared urban celebration,” thanking local traders, performers, enforcement officers and media for their roles.

Seeing everyone enjoy every moment is deeply meaningful to me.

The festival had proceeded despite last-minute objections from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI), the Federal Territories Mufti, and a call by UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh for the event to be cancelled.

MCA’s vice president and Economic and SMEs Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Lawrence Low publicly criticised Akmal’s position, calling it “unconvincing and counter-productive, especially at a time when Malaysia urgently needs tourism to generate growth and revenue.”

“Taking an emotional and confrontational position against such initiatives only risks harming our economy and tarnishing our global image,” Low said.

Tourism Malaysia reportedly has confirmed that Rain Rave will become an annual event in Malaysia’s tourism calendar.

READ MORE: [Photos] It Rained, It Raved, KL Loved Every Second

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