PM Anwar Channels RM100,000 Contribution To Help School Wind Orchestra Compete In Netherlands

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has donated RM100,000 to Alam Shah Wind Orchestra (ASWO), a student ensemble from Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah in Putrajaya.

The money is to help cover preparation and travel costs ahead of an international competition in Europe.

The orchestra, comprising 46 students from Form Two to Form Four, is set to represent Malaysia at the World Music Contest 2026 in Kerkrade, the Netherlands, on 30 July.

Anwar visited the school on Monday to meet the students before announcing the contribution on social media.

I am channelling a contribution of RM100,000 to help them prepare and cover the costs of their European trip. I hope this will motivate them to perform well.

The World Music Contest is held once every four years and draws ensembles from across the globe.

Anwar said the donation reflected his belief that national strength extends beyond economic indicators to include the development of confidence, discipline and cultural identity among young Malaysians.

Is RM100,000 A Lot — In Context?

For 46 students flying from Kuala Lumpur to the Netherlands and back, the numbers stack up quickly.

Return flights alone could run RM3,000–RM5,000 per person, putting airfare at roughly RM138,000–RM230,000 before a single rehearsal, uniform, or registration fee is counted.

Add accommodation, ground transport, instrument shipping, and competition entry costs, and the full trip budget for an ensemble this size realistically sits in the RM300,000–RM500,000 range.

In that light, RM100,000 is a meaningful contribution — likely covering a significant portion of flights or accommodation — but it is almost certainly not the full cost.

The school or the Ministry of Education would need to bridge the remainder.

The donation is best read as a catalyst and a signal of political endorsement, not a complete solution.

Whose Money Is It, Exactly?

This is a reasonable question, and one worth noting without suspicion.

Anwar’s original statement in Malay used the phrase “menyalurkan sumbangan” — meaning “to channel a contribution” — which is deliberately neutral.

He did not describe it as a personal donation, nor did he specify the source; no further clarification has been issued by the PMO.

It is worth noting that Anwar has consistently declined to draw his Prime Minister’s salary since taking office in November 2022, stating he receives only his MP allowance; MPs in Malaysia receive a fixed monthly allowance of RM25,700.

He reaffirmed this as recently as April, while pledging to tackle corruption.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.