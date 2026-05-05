KL’s 10,000 AI-Powered CCTVs Cut Snatch Theft By More Than Half — At A Cost Of RM500 Million

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A network of 10,000 high-technology surveillance cameras installed across Kuala Lumpur has helped reduce snatch theft by 57.6 per cent and overall reported crime by 50 per cent, authorities say — the result of a RM500 million investment in AI-powered city surveillance since 2020.

The cameras, operated jointly by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the police, are installed at major roads, intersections, public areas and commercial centres across the capital.

All are integrated into a single AI-driven system managed at the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC), which serves as the main operational hub for Kuala Lumpur, coordinating various urban services and responses

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said the system enabled better coordination and information sharing between agencies, and that police data confirmed the initiative had made a measurable difference.

Sharing information through CCTV to solve criminal cases makes Kuala Lumpur safer for children, women and everyone.

On the question of privacy, she added: “There are also no issues of privacy intrusion, as the CCTV cameras are only installed in public areas.”

Beyond Recording: Detection, Tracking And Real-Time Alerts

DBKL mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud said the system goes well beyond passive recording.

It detects, analyses and triggers real-time actions, enabling faster and more coordinated responses between agencies.

Incidents such as accidents, emergencies, unexpected traffic congestion and flood risks can now be detected earlier, he added, allowing intervention before situations worsen.

The system’s key features include facial recognition, geo-fencing, behavioural analytics and an Integrated Public Address System.

Facial recognition allows police to locate a suspect anywhere within Kuala Lumpur once their face has been scanned; geo-fencing extends that capability to vehicles, tracking suspect movements based on scanned vehicle data.

Behavioural analytics flags suspicious movements and unusual activities, triggering automatic alerts to the KLCCC.

All data collected is stored in the system for 60 days, Fadlun said.

Already In Use At KLCC And Bukit Bintang

The Integrated Public Address System is already active at KLCC, Bukit Bintang, Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, with plans to extend it to Dataran Merdeka.

At KLCC, it broadcasts warnings against illegal photography touts every 10 minutes in five languages.

Fadlun added that traffic management integration is under discussion with the Transport Ministry.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadli Marsus said the system had increased police efficiency by approximately 50 per cent, with facial recognition and geo-fencing proving particularly effective in tracking suspects and their vehicles.

The snatch theft figure — a 57.6 per cent drop recorded across the whole of 2025 — represents one of the sharpest single-year declines in street crime the city has seen.

Malaysia’s Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (PDPA) does not cover government agencies, and no public framework currently governs how the facial recognition data is accessed, retained beyond 60 days, or independently overseen.

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