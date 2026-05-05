Carlsberg Malaysia Returns 90 Per Cent Of Profit To Shareholders In Record Dividend Payout

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Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad declared a record total dividend of 111 sen per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 2025, representing 90 per cent of the group’s FY25 net profit, according to the company.

The final single-tier dividend of 43 sen per share was approved at the group’s 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (5 May), bringing the full-year total to the highest payout in the company’s history.

The payout compares with a total dividend of 100 sen per share in FY24, when earnings per share stood at 110.25 sen. For FY25, earnings per share rose to 122.86 sen.

Calrsberg Malaysia’s Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Chor Chee Heung (who is also the former Minister of Housing and Local Government and MCA veteran), alongside the Group Managing Director, Stefano Clini, chaired the meeting.

All eight resolutions were passed.

The AGM also marked the first appearance of newly appointed Non-Independent Non-Executive Directors Alan Choi and Pauline Lim.

AAA and Four-Star ESG Ratings

The group was upgraded to an ‘AAA’ rating by MSCI ESG Ratings and achieved a four-star grading under the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index — the highest band under both frameworks, which assess how well companies manage environmental, social and governance risks.

The MSCI upgrade was supported by strong performance in packaging material and waste management, where the group scored 9.0 out of 10.

Under the FTSE4Good assessment — which screens Bursa Malaysia-listed companies against international ESG standards — the group received a perfect score of 5 out of 5 for corporate governance.

“This MSCI AAA rating, together with our four-star FTSE4Good grading, is a strong endorsement of the discipline we apply to manage the ESG risks that matter the most to our business,” Clini said.

The group also published its Integrated Annual Report for FY25 on 31 March, its first aligned with the National Sustainability Reporting Framework and International Sustainability Standards Board standards — a global framework governing how companies disclose climate-related financial risks.

Clini (centre) poses with fellow top management members at the group’s 56th Annual General Meeting, holding copies of the company’s inaugural Integrated Annual Report 2025. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



No Plastic, No Meat, No Excuses

On prospects, the group struck a cautious tone, with Clini citing geopolitical tensions, energy and input cost volatility, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Our priorities for 2026 will centre on disciplined value management, cost optimisation and prudent resource allocation, while we continue to innovate and invest in our brands, brewery capabilities and digital transformation initiatives.

The group aimed to deliver its first net-zero AGM, with measures including the elimination of single-use plastics, vegetarian catering, and initiatives encouraging public transport use.

More than 50 per cent of shareholders attending used lower-carbon travel options, and surplus food from the event was redirected to the food bank partner Food Aid Foundation.

Residual emissions, including those from shareholder travel, will be quantified by independent partners and offset.

Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad was incorporated in 1969 and has operations in Malaysia and Singapore, with a stake in a brewery in Sri Lanka.

Through its long-running charity campaign, Carlsberg Malaysia has contributed RM600 million to support vernacular schools across Malaysia, benefiting more than 700 schools since the programme began.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Longest-Running Charity Campaign Reaches RM600 Million, Benefits Over 700 Schools

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