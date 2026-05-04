Woman Arrested At Rain Rave Festival Confirmed To Have Mental Illness, Family Says Hospital Ignored Warning

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A woman arrested for brandishing a knife at the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday (May 2) has been confirmed by police to be a psychiatric patient.

Her family says they warned the hospital before she was discharged.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam confirmed the suspect’s condition to the media on Sunday (May 3).

She was detained after drawing a knife at the event, where a bystander moved in to restrain her by gripping the blade before security personnel and other attendees helped subdue her.

Hospital Discharged Her Two Weeks Before Incident, Family Says

A man claiming to be her brother — though this could not be independently verified — said in a social media post that his sister had been receiving treatment at Shah Alam Hospital but was discharged two weeks ago, despite his objections.

I had clearly said that if she was discharged at this point, something bad would likely happen — but the hospital did not take it seriously. My sister’s condition is quite serious.

He added that she had refused to take her medication after discharge and that while she could still hold a normal conversation on the surface, the family had noticed her mental state remained unstable.

No charges have been announced, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, over on social media, some have pushed back against attempts to frame the incident as sabotage or a conspiracy against the event, with others calling for the focus to remain on the failure of mental health care that preceded it.

READ MORE: [Watch] Woman Arrested After Brandishing Knife At Rain Rave Water Music Festival’s Closing Night

READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee Went To Rain Rave Water Music Festival, And Then Reported Back

READ MORE: [Photos] It Rained, It Raved, KL Loved Every Second

READ MORE: KL Water Festival Opens To Protests and Prayers — PAS, JAWI Hold Solat Hajat, Malaysians Say “This Isn’t Our Culture”

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