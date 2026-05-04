Perlis Wants To Be The Next Dubai

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The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, has expressed confidence that the country’s smallest state can emerge as a regional trade and economic centre, drawing a comparison to Dubai’s role as a gateway to the Middle East.

Speaking at the launch of the ANGKASA Perlis International Convention 2026 on Sunday night (3 May), Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said Perlis’ strategic location along the northern border with Thailand positions it as a potential entry point for ASEAN trade and economic activity.

If Dubai can be recognised on the world stage as an open gateway to West Asia, then I am confident that Perlis can also emerge as a ‘Second Dubai’.

The Raja cited the state government, the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA), the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP), and the cooperative movement as key pillars behind the vision.

The convention, organised by the National Cooperative Movement of Malaysia (ANGKASA), drew participants from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and China — a turnout that Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin described as recognition of Perlis’ growing standing as a regional network for the cooperative economy.

The Benchmark Is Wobbling

Perlis, with a population of approximately 250,000, is Malaysia’s smallest state by both area and population.

It shares a land border with Thailand’s Satun and Songkhla provinces.

Also present at the event were Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah, and ANGKASA President Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah.

The comparison comes at an uncertain moment for the capital of the Emirate of Dubai itself.

The city’s tourism sector has taken a significant hit amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, with hotel occupancy rates reported to have fallen from around 90% to 16%.

Whether that changes the calculus for what a “Second Dubai” means — or makes the case for a safer, more stable regional alternative — may depend on who is reading the map.

READ MORE: [Photos] Insurance Company Pairs Financial Education With Eco-Tourism To Empower Perlis Community

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