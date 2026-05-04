MCA Defends Rain Rave Against UMNO Youth; Statement Dropped After 10PM On Closing Night

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MCA has broken ranks with a coalition partner, publicly criticising UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh by name over his calls to cancel the Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026.

In a statement on Sunday (2 May), MCA Vice President and Chairman of the Economic and SMEs Affairs Committee, Datuk Lawrence Low Ah Keong, said the calls were “both unconvincing and counterproductive” and urged critics to “cease” their objections.

The rebuke is notable for its directness.

MCA and UMNO are both component parties of Barisan Nasional (BN), making the public naming of an UMNO leader an unusual move within the coalition.

Low anchored his defence of the festival in economic terms, citing RM106.7 billion in tourist receipts in 2024 and the government’s Visit Malaysia 2026 targets of 47 million visitors and RM300 billion in revenue.

Tourism remains one of the most effective smokeless industries we have.

He added that large-scale events in Bukit Bintang directly benefit hawkers, drivers, hoteliers and small businesses.

Low described the Rain Rave festival as “precisely the kind of initiative we should be supporting, not opposing without a sound basis.”

The Political Edge

The statement’s language went beyond routine policy disagreement.

Low described Akmal’s objections as “baseless,” warned against “narrow viewpoints,” and said opposition to the festival risked “tarnishing Malaysia’s global image.”

The festival, held from Thursday to Saturday (30 April to 2 May) at Bukit Bintang, reportedly drew more than 50,000 attendees on its opening day despite facing multiple objections.

Low did not address a security incident on the festival’s closing night, in which a woman was arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife at a member of the crowd.

Kuala Lumpur police confirmed the arrest and said investigations were ongoing.

MCA has been rebuilding its political relevance since its heavy losses at the 2022 general election, marking a historic low for the party.

Its decision to publicly align with the government’s tourism agenda — and to do so against a vocal UMNO Youth position — signals a deliberate effort to occupy the pragmatic, pro-economy lane within the BN coalition.

The Comments Section Noticed

The statement drew broad support on MCA’s Facebook page, with most commenters praising Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and dismissing Akmal’s objections.

Tiong, notably, received more credit in the comments than Low, the statement’s author.

A handful of commenters raised sharper questions — asking for actual revenue figures from the festival, and whether large crowds necessarily translate to high-value tourist spending.

The most pointed observation came from commenter Kee Lan, who asked simply: “A better late than never comment? Safer?”

Another, Simon Yong, was more direct: “Wow, dare to speak now.”

MCA’s statement may have landed on the right side of the argument — but its own supporters noticed it arrived after the last song had played.

READ MORE: [Watch] Woman Arrested After Brandishing Knife At Rain Rave Water Music Festival’s Closing Night

READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee Went To Rain Rave Water Music Festival, And Then Reported Back

READ MORE: [Photos] It Rained, It Raved, KL Loved Every Second

READ MORE: KL Water Festival Opens To Protests and Prayers — PAS, JAWI Hold Solat Hajat, Malaysians Say “This Isn’t Our Culture”

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