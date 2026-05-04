Malaysian Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Churchgoers In SG — Not His First Disturbance There

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A 33-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested after allegedly slapping several people at a church in central Singapore, leaving an elderly woman injured and requiring hospital treatment.

The incident took place at Singapore Life Church along Prinsep Street on Sunday morning (3 May).

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), officers received a call for assistance at around 9:10 am regarding a disturbance at the church premises.

By the time police officers arrived, the suspect had reportedly left the scene.

Preliminary investigations later established that the man had allegedly slapped multiple individuals before fleeing the area.

Suspect Allegedly Known To Church

A 66-year-old woman suffered injuries near her eye after allegedly being struck by the suspect.

She was reportedly bleeding when officers arrived and was later conveyed conscious to the hospital for medical treatment; church services were not disrupted.

Police investigations revealed that the man was allegedly known to the church and had reportedly caused a nuisance there on previous occasions.

The suspect was subsequently arrested for public nuisance offences.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

In Singapore, causing a public nuisance can result in a fine of up to SGD1,000 under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906.

A more serious charge of Voluntarily Causing Hurt under Section 321 of the Penal Code, which carries up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, may follow.

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