[Watch] Woman Jumps From Moving Ride-Hail Car In Klang, Says Driver Was Watching Her Through Rear-View Mirror

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A 25-year-old woman jumped from a moving ride-hail vehicle in Klang on Saturday (2 May), telling police she did so because the driver had been watching her through the rear-view mirror, making her feel anxious and unsafe.

The incident was captured on a dashcam, and the roughly one-minute clip, which circulated widely on social media, shows a woman in a white top opening the car door, jumping out while the vehicle was still in motion, rolling across the road before getting back on her feet.

She was seen briefly putting her hands together — apparently gesturing an apology to passing traffic — before returning to the car barefoot to collect her belongings.

Klang North district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao confirmed the incident, which occurred near a Shell petrol station in Taman Eng Ann, Klang.

The driver, a 47-year-old full-time ride-hail operator, had been carrying two female passengers at the time.

What Led to the Jump — and What Happened After

According to police, the woman claimed the driver had been looking at her through the rear-view mirror without an apparent reason, causing her to feel worried and anxious before she opened the right-side door and jumped out.

The driver stopped the car immediately, assessed the situation, and found that the woman had sustained only minor injuries.

He then cancelled the fare and, with the help of a passing motorcyclist, arranged for her to be taken to a nearby clinic for treatment.

The driver subsequently filed a police report as a protective measure against any potential future dispute.

The Jump Was Dangerous, The Law Agrees

Police are investigating the case under Section 336 of the Penal Code, which covers acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others.

The provision is relevant to the incident because jumping from a moving vehicle onto a live road posed a hazard to other motorists.

Investigators are also trying to locate the woman to assist with the inquiry.

Section 336 carries a penalty of up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

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