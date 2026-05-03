[Watch] Woman Arrested After Brandishing Knife At Rain Rave Water Music Festival’s Closing Night

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A 28-year-old woman was arrested on the closing night of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Bukit Bintang after she was seen brandishing a knife in the middle of the crowd.

The incident unfolded on Saturday night (2 May) as thousands of festival-goers filled the area for the event’s final night.

Video footage that circulated on social media showed the woman holding a knife while bystanders attempted to calm her down.

A man stepped in to physically restrain her as she struggled to break free, her left hand still gripping the weapon, before others in the crowd and security personnel quickly moved in to help.

An eyewitness who filmed the incident said he had been looking for a friend when the woman suddenly produced the knife and appeared to lunge at a man nearby.

Hemmed in by fences on all sides with nowhere to move, he said he was standing just inches away from her and recorded the incident because it was the only thing he could do.

Festival Closes Without Further Incident

Police arrived shortly after and brought the situation under control.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the incident when speaking to reporters at the event.

The woman was taken in for investigation, and Fadil said authorities would be applying for a remand order.

Her motive remains under investigation.

Police maintained a visible presence throughout the three-day event, which drew more than 50,000 people on its opening day alone.

READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee Went To Rain Rave Water Music Festival, And Then Reported Back

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READ MORE: KL Water Festival Opens To Protests and Prayers — PAS, JAWI Hold Solat Hajat, Malaysians Say “This Isn’t Our Culture”

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