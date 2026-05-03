Ridhuan Tee Went To Rain Rave Water Music Festival, And Then Reported Back

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Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, a prominent Muslim commentator, attended the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Kuala Lumpur before publicly condemning it as a “pesta maksiat” — a festival of vice — on social media.

In a Facebook post on Friday (1 May), Tee, whose Chinese name is Tee Chuan Seng before he converted to Islam, said he visited the event at Bukit Bintang to see it for himself rather than “talk empty.”

Tee said the area should be renamed from Bukit Bintang — meaning Hill of Stars — to “Bukit Binatang,” meaning Hill of Animals.

He described the festival as an embarrassment that had damaged Malaysia’s identity as a “madani” nation, and said it offered nothing but sin.

The controversial preacher described scenes of frenzied music, a drunk-acting DJ, and crowds jumping in hedonistic revelry — all in English, with not a word of Bahasa Melayu spoken — saying water meant for ablution was being misused in a festival more Western than the West itself.

Tee also took aim at the broader governance question, saying that despite Muslims being the majority, the country had failed to exercise oversight — likening the situation to “living in a kafir illuminati state.”

He closed with a warning: “Don’t invite the wrath of Allah.”

Festival Rules Come Under Scrutiny

Questions were also raised about whether the event’s own rules were followed on the ground.

Muslim convert activist Firdaus Wong Wai Hung pointed out a discrepancy between the festival’s official guidelines and what was seen in live video footage.

He claimed that the organisers’ rulebook explicitly stated “No Water Guns or Splashing,” with a note that “our rain = bubbles and gentle mist only — don’t soak people.”

Footage circulating online, however, appeared to show large water jets drenching the crowd.

Wong questioned whether the organisers had practised what they preached.

Students Rally Against Festival at Bukit Bintang

Meanwhile, a group of student activists from Gabungan Mahasiswa Islam Se-Malaysia (GAMIS) staged a demonstration at Bukit Bintang during the festival on Friday (1 May).

More than 80 members of GAMIS gathered near the festival venue, standing their ground in the rain as the event continued around them.

The group said the festival promoted immoral behaviour, encouraged free mixing between men and women, and went against Islamic values.

Holding cardboard placards that read “Tolak Budaya Luar,” “No Pesta”, and “Jangan Normalisasi”, the group submitted three demands to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

They want greater autonomy for Islamic institutions, a review of ministerial appointments on sensitive issues, and the dismissal of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Music Played On

The event, which had attracted criticism from Jabatan Mufti Wilayah Persekutuan (JAWI) ahead of its opening, also drew attention from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The UMNO president called for future events of this nature to be reviewed against religious and cultural values — though he stopped short of demanding a cancellation.

PAS, in the latest opposition response, went further: secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan called the festival “a large-scale disco” that should have been privately organised and held behind closed doors, saying the government lacked imagination in promoting Malaysia’s tourism and that Tiong’s dismissal of critics was “reckless” and unbecoming of a minister.

The Bintulu MP stood firm, citing voluntary participation and tourism goals, with former minister Yeo Bee Yin adding that the backlash was excessive and damaging to the industry.

Police reported no major incidents across all three nights.

The three-day water music festival, held from Thursday (30 April) to Saturday (2 May), drew large crowds to the heart of Kuala Lumpur and featured international acts including the collaborative duo WUJACKERS, which consists of Singaporean DJ Wukong and Dutch duo Bassjackers, alongside Malaysian acts Joe Flizzow, Dolla, De Fam and Mimifly, as well as performers from the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.

More than 50,000 people turned up on the opening day alone of the Tourism Malaysia event.

READ MORE: [Photos] It Rained, It Raved, KL Loved Every Second

READ MORE: KL Water Festival Opens To Protests and Prayers — PAS, JAWI Hold Solat Hajat, Malaysians Say “This Isn’t Our Culture”

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