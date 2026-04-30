The RM4 Cigarette: How To Spot Illicit Smokes, Why Malaysians Keep Buying Them, And What They’re Actually Inhaling

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More than half of all cigarettes consumed in Malaysia are illicit; in Sarawak and Sabah, the figure is closer to eight in every 10.

This is not a black market operating in the shadows — it is, by volume, the dominant cigarette market in large parts of the country.

Most buyers know they’re not buying a legal product, but what many don’t know is what they’re actually smoking.

Illicit cigarettes in Malaysia come in three main forms, according to data presented at an industry briefing by Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur today (30 April).

The first and fastest-growing type involves counterfeit tax stamps — packs that carry what appears to be a legitimate Malaysian excise stamp but is in fact a forgery.

These are the hardest to spot because they are specifically designed to look real.

An illicit cigarette pack spotted by the writer at a kopitiam in Kuantan, Pahang, was priced at RM7 — less than half that of a legal pack. The blue excise stamp on the pack bears the Royal Malaysian Customs Department logo and a QR code, but its authenticity cannot be verified by sight alone. Legal packs carry an official Customs excise stamp scannable via the Setem Cukai app. Kuantan sits on the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia, a stretch of coastline the industry identifies as a hotspot for illicit cigarette smuggling, owing to its long shoreline and proximity to regional supply routes. Photo: Fernando Fong

The Anatomy of Illicit Trade

The share of cigarettes bearing counterfeit Malaysian tax stamps has nearly doubled in three years, from 8.7% in 2023 to 16% in January 2026 — a record high.

An industrial-scale counterfeiting operation in Cebu, Philippines, was recently raided by authorities, with fake Malaysian tax stamps valued at almost RM90 million found on site, all destined for Malaysia.

The second type is smuggled whites — unbranded or foreign-branded cigarettes without a Malaysian tax stamp, smuggled across borders without paying excise duty.

These are often sold loose or in plain packaging.

The third type is smuggled kreteks — Indonesian-style clove cigarettes that cross into Malaysia, particularly through Sabah and Sarawak’s porous land and maritime borders, without paying duty.

A simple check: every legally sold cigarette pack in Malaysia carries an official excise stamp with a QR code that can be verified.

If the stamp looks unusual, is missing, or the QR code does not scan correctly, the pack is likely illicit.

When Legal Is a Luxury

The economics are straightforward and, for many Malaysians, inescapable.

A pack of legal cigarettes costs upwards of RM20. Illicit cigarettes sell for as little as RM4 to RM8 per pack — a quarter of the price or less.

In Sarawak, where the average household income is RM5,504 and rural incomes are significantly lower, the price gap is not a minor consideration; it is the difference between affording cigarettes and not affording them.

Dayak Transformation Association (TRADA) president Joseph Anak Janting, whose organisation works with Dayak communities in Sarawak, put it plainly: cost pressure means consumers often cannot afford to think about safety.

They buy what they can afford, and this is not unique to Sarawak.

Nationally, illicit cigarette incidence rose from 54.4% in November 2025 to 56.7% in January 2026 — a 2.3 percentage point jump in just two months — following a retail display ban and excise tax increase introduced in late 2025.

Every time legal cigarettes become more expensive, the illicit market grows. The relationship is direct and consistent.

Mohammad Nazli Abdul Aziz, Corporate Affairs and Communications Director of JTI Malaysia, presents cross-border illicit trade data at the company’s industry briefing in Kuala Lumpur on 30 April, including Philippine enforcement operations targeting Malaysia as the primary destination market for counterfeit cigarettes. Photo: Fernando Fong

What Is Actually in the Pack

Legal cigarettes in Malaysia are subject to regulatory requirements on ingredients, manufacturing standards and labelling.

Illicit cigarettes are subject to none of these.

There is no laboratory testing of illicit cigarettes before they reach the consumer. There is no regulation of tar content, additives or chemical composition.

The manufacturing conditions at illegal facilities — including the industrial-scale factory raided in Cebu — are unknown and unverified.

TRADA has warned that illicit cigarettes carry significantly higher health risks precisely because their contents are uncontrolled.

A smoker buying a RM5 pack of contraband cigarettes may be inhaling a product that is meaningfully more toxic than a legal cigarette, without any way of knowing it.

Beyond individual health risks, the broader illicit market carries consequences for everyone.

The Cost Nobody Budgets For

The government loses an estimated RM4 billion in excise revenue annually to illicit trade, according to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

JTI Malaysia has responded by calling for tax parity across nicotine product categories, arguing that aligning vape taxation with heated tobacco products could generate RM1.75 billion in additional revenue and narrow the price gap that drives consumers toward contraband.

Whether it reduces illicit incidence or simply redirects consumers from vapes to contraband remains an open question.

If a pack costs less than RM12, has no QR-scannable excise stamp, or comes in plain or unfamiliar packaging, it is almost certainly illicit.

The savings are real, so are the risks — and unlike the price, the risks are not on the label.

READ MORE: The Cigarette Factory In The Philippines Built To “Rob” Malaysia

The data in this article draws on NielsenIQ Illicit Cigarette Studies cited at a JTI Malaysia media briefing on 30 April and on independent reporting by TRADA.

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