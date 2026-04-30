‘She Is Lying’: Passenger Disputes Chinese Woman’s Apology Claim After AirAsia Incident

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A Malaysian passenger involved in a verbal altercation on an AirAsia flight last week has rejected claims that the dispute was resolved, saying the other party never apologised to her.

Sunny Yau was speaking in an interview on Tuesday (28 April), several days after an incident aboard AirAsia Flight D7809 from Chongqing, China, to Kuala Lumpur went viral online.

The other passenger — Li Shurong, a Chinese national who has since been dubbed “Miss Gucci” online — had by then already arrived in Kuala Lumpur and was livestreaming herself at the Petronas Twin Towers, raising a victory sign.

The flight was scheduled to depart at around 2.10 am on 22 April but was delayed, eventually taking off at 3.47 am.

The delay was partly linked to three of Li’s friends who were held back at the gate and missed the flight, leaving her visibly agitated before boarding.

‘Only She Could Speak’: How The Confrontation Unfolded

Once seated, Li repeatedly recorded voice messages on WeChat across the aisle from Yau.

Yau said she calmly asked Li to lower her voice, and Li agreed — but continued speaking as the plane began taxiing.

When Yau asked her again to stop, Li scolded her, arguing that her phone connection would cut off once the plane was airborne.

Yau said she then reached for her phone, intending to record the exchange for her own protection.

Believing she had already been filmed, Li demanded that Yau delete the video.

At the time, I had no chance to refute her because of her state of mind then, and only she could speak. She was behaving unreasonably and arrogantly.

‘I Think They Did Very Well’: Fernandes Praises Crew After Removal

Cabin crew intervened and said they would handle the situation.

According to a separate witness account, Li had also refused to engage with the crew in English and demanded a Mandarin-speaking staff member be found, prompting the crew to search the entire aircraft.

She was eventually removed by security.

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, responding to the incident in a video shared on his Instagram, said he was proud of how his team handled the situation.

When things go wrong, that’s when you see if your crew is really great — and I think they did very well. I’m very proud of them.

The Apology Dispute

After landing, a handwritten statement believed to be a letter of guarantee signed by Li circulated online.

In it, Li stated she had apologised to Yau after hanging up the phone.

Li repeated the claim in subsequent Douyin livestreams, saying the two had resolved their disagreement.

Yau flatly denied this.

When did you give me this apology? We did not even exchange contact. You should take responsibility for what you said. I did not accept any apology from her. She is lying.

In her own videos, Li denied sole responsibility for the fallout, saying it was caused by multiple factors and that she did not need to apologise.

Delete It — and Why That Demand Had Weight

At the point of recording, the aircraft was on the ground in China.

Chinese law is considerably strict — recording someone without consent can fall under the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) 2021 and the Civil Code’s privacy provisions.

Li’s demand that Yau delete the recording was not merely emotional — it may have had legal standing under Chinese law.

Yau’s decision to record the exchange as self-protection sits in a legal grey area — one that the dispute itself has now made visible.

In China, the consequences for getting that call wrong are real — people have been taken to court for filming without consent, and posting the footage online compounds the exposure.

READ MORE: [Watch] Chinese ‘Miss Gucci’ Who Disrupted An AirAsia Flight Comes To KL, Makes Victory Sign

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