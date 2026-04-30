KL Water Festival Opens To Protests and Prayers — PAS, JAWI Hold Solat Hajat, Malaysians Say “This Isn’t Our Culture”

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A three-day water music festival in the heart of Kuala Lumpur has drawn sharp criticism from Malaysia’s Islamic religious authorities and opposition youth groups, even as the government stands by the event as a legitimate tourism attraction.

The Rain Rave Water Music Festival, held at Bukit Bintang from today (30 April) to 2 May in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026, features electronic dance music (EDM) performances and water activities open to the public at no charge.

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) objected to the event, warning that it risked “moral harm” and could undermine societal values.

JAWI director Hanifuddin Rosan called on organisers to reassess the festival’s concept, citing Malaysia’s multiracial, religious and cultural sensitivities.

JAWI also announced it would hold a simultaneous Yassin recitation and solat hajat prayer session across Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan tonight (30 April).

The Political Pile-On

Pemuda PAS Malaysia echoed the objection, calling the festival a “pesta maksiat” — loosely translated as an immoral gathering — and organised a separate solat hajat at Bukit Bintang as a counter-response.

The group’s information chief called on the public to join the prayer gathering to “ward off harm” at the event.

In a longer statement, Pemuda PAS vice-chief Hanif Jamaluddin questioned why the Religious Affairs Minister had remained silent, saying tens of thousands of members of the public had already signed on to calls for the festival’s cancellation.

He also drew comparisons to the 2014 Future Music Festival Asia, where six people died, and three were left in critical condition following drug-related incidents.

Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar said the event did not reflect Malaysian identity, while Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh questioned why the festival had not been shelved under the government’s ongoing austerity measures.

Public Reaction: Cultural, Economic Concerns Raised Online

Beyond political and religious circles, ordinary Malaysians voiced frustration on social media.

Critics questioned the cultural logic of the event.

A Threads user asked pointedly where the seni and budaya were in a ministry called Kementerian Pelancongan, Seni dan Budaya.

Others raised concerns over drug risks and noise pollution, while one noted the irony of using robots to perform traditional dance at a rave, calling it tone-deaf rather than innovative.

The public also questioned the economic case, arguing that closing Bukit Bintang for a free event would displace higher-spending tourists rather than attract them.

Political figures like Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh criticised the government’s decision to proceed with the festival, arguing it lacks consideration for moral standards and community values.

Tiong Points To Songkran, Calls Participation Voluntary

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has repeatedly defended the festival.

He argued that participation was entirely voluntary and that no one had the right to deny others their choices.

Tiong also pointed to Thailand’s Songkran water festival as a comparable event that had successfully attracted tourists and generated significant economic returns.

He also denied claims that participants had been instructed to attend in swimsuits or revealing clothing.

The festival is part of the broader Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

Road closures in the Bukit Bintang area have been in effect since 22 April and are scheduled to remain until Saturday (2 May).

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