[Watch] Man Dies In Klang After Bystanders Push Overturned Car Into Drain During Rescue Attempt

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A 60-year-old man died in an accident in Jalan Bukit Kerayong, Pandamaran, at around 8.30 pm on Sunday (26 April).

His overturned Toyota Avanza was pushed into a drain by bystanders attempting to help him following the crash.

Preliminary investigations indicate the man lost control of his vehicle while travelling from Jalan Bukit Kerayong towards Jalan Banting Pandamaran, crashing into a stone structure at the corner of a roadside house.

The impact caused the car to overturn onto its side at the edge of a drain.

Video footage circulated online showed several bystanders breaking the vehicle’s windscreen in an apparent attempt to reach the driver.

The driver’s arm was visible through the broken windscreen as the group pushed on the car’s roof, attempting to right it.

The vehicle fell into the drain, roof-side down, with the man still inside.

Death Confirmed, Cause Still Under Investigation

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

South Klang District Police confirmed that bystanders’ actions caused the vehicle to fall into the drain.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, concurrently with a Sudden Death Report.

The exact cause of death has not been officially determined.

South Klang District Police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said police are still conducting further investigations to determine the actual cause of the incident.

Members of the public with information are asked to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Ahmad Syahid Salahudin, at 011-35753557 or the nearest police station.

Public Debate: Rescue Attempt or Reckless Act?

The incident drew widespread reaction online, with many questioning why bystanders attempted to flip the vehicle rather than extract the driver through the broken windscreen.

Several commenters questioned whether the bystanders could face criminal liability.

Others described the outcome as good intentions gone fatally wrong.

One person identifying themselves as a family member appeared in the comments, asking the public for advice on how to proceed.

No arrests have been made.

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