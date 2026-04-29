Girl, 17, Missing From Johor Flat After Telling Family She Needed “Peace Of Mind”

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A 17-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Taman Rinting, Johor Bahru, since the early hours of Tuesday (28 April), after telling a family member she was stepping out for “peace of mind.”

Puteri Nur Balqis Noriman left the family’s flat at 2.20 am without informing anyone.

Her aunt, Norehan Mohd Noor, 33, said she received a call from her niece shortly after and went downstairs immediately — but found no one there.

I tried calling her again, but there was no response. We have also searched several locations without success.

The family lodged a police report later that day.

Carrying More Than Most Teenagers Her Age

Balqis is the eldest of five siblings.

She left school several years ago due to financial difficulties.

Her mother, a single parent, has health issues that prevent her from supporting the family.

Puteri Nur Balqis had been living with her aunt for the past two years; her siblings live with another relative.

Norehan said her niece had appeared distressed in the days before she disappeared and had mentioned facing personal problems.

Anyone with information on Balqis’s whereabouts is urged to contact:

017-749 3980

011-3384 4709

019-872 2526

Source: NST

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