[Watch] [Photos] The Music Run Returns To Bukit Jalil With Its Biggest Night Yet

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More than 14,000 people showed up to Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the 11th edition of The Music Run by AFFIN on Saturday (18 April), and not even an afternoon downpour was going to change that.

The rain cleared, but the crowd didn’t.

What followed was the full arc of a night done right: a 5km route through the stadium grounds, then a slow, sweaty convergence on the main stage as the entertainment lineup built toward something worth staying for.

It started easily.

What Everyone Was Waiting For

Indie-pop and R&B singer-songwriter Talitha opened the night, followed by DJ collective Jambu Jambu Asia and performer Irene Catalina — the kind of warm-up acts that ease a crowd in without letting the energy drop.

Subang-bred multilingual rapper Lil J and DJ No Yeti took it through the late hours, keeping 14,000 people on their feet long after the run was done.

Then Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza walked out.

The glow sticks went up, the stadium answered.

It was the kind of headline moment that makes the whole exercise make sense — the 5km, the rain, the waiting.

All of it is just a prologue.

Festival First, Finish Line Second

The event is organised by Fresh Events Asia, which has staged over 40 editions of

The Music Run, which has gained significant popularity since its launch in 2014, has been held across Singapore, Taiwan, China, and other markets, drawing more than 360,000 runners globally since its launch in Kuala Lumpur.

The Music Run has gained significant popularity since its launch in 2014, with events now held internationally in locations such as Singapore and Taiwan.

Its vibrant, energetic environment, with music blasting along the 5km route, makes it feel more like a festival than a traditional race.

Participants are encouraged to jog, dance, and celebrate rather than just focus on completing the run, unlike typical running events, where the emphasis is solely on time and distance.

This year’s presenting partner was AFFIN Bank, with JBL, Cornetto, and 100PLUS among supporting partners.

The Music Run’s next stops are Singapore and the Philippines.

The floor of Bukit Jalil becomes a dance floor — 14,000 people, one playlist, zero pressure to finish first. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Every name on this wall is someone who showed up. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

She’s running, she’s filming, she’s not slowing down for either. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This is what running looks like when nobody’s timing you. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The medal says “Run Dance Party.” That’s not a description. That’s a manifesto. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

They ran 5km. They’d do it again tomorrow. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Next door, Sammi Cheng was playing to her own crowd. Bukit Jalil had a lot going on a Saturday night. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Bukit Jalil has seen bigger crowds. It hasn’t always seen them this loose. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Post-run, pre-encore. Nobody’s going home yet. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Bukit Jalil has seen bigger crowds. It hasn’t always seen them this loose. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Even after Siti left the stage, the glow sticks stayed up. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The last song has played. The green glow is fading. See you next year. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

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