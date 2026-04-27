[Watch] [Photos] The Music Run Returns To Bukit Jalil With Its Biggest Night Yet
Despite an afternoon downpour, the crowd held — completing a 5km route before converging on the main stage for a lineup that built steadily from Talitha, Jambu Jambu Asia, and Irene Catalina through to Lil J and DJ No Yeti, before Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza closed the night to a stadium full of raised glow sticks.
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More than 14,000 people showed up to Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the 11th edition of The Music Run by AFFIN on Saturday (18 April), and not even an afternoon downpour was going to change that.
The rain cleared, but the crowd didn’t.
What followed was the full arc of a night done right: a 5km route through the stadium grounds, then a slow, sweaty convergence on the main stage as the entertainment lineup built toward something worth staying for.
It started easily.
@fio_nks When queen sing your favourite song at a music run event🥹🤍#musicrun2026 #musicrun #datositinurhaliza #menamakanmucinta #dj ♬ original sound – Fio_nks
What Everyone Was Waiting For
Indie-pop and R&B singer-songwriter Talitha opened the night, followed by DJ collective Jambu Jambu Asia and performer Irene Catalina — the kind of warm-up acts that ease a crowd in without letting the energy drop.
Subang-bred multilingual rapper Lil J and DJ No Yeti took it through the late hours, keeping 14,000 people on their feet long after the run was done.
Then Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza walked out.
The glow sticks went up, the stadium answered.
It was the kind of headline moment that makes the whole exercise make sense — the 5km, the rain, the waiting.
All of it is just a prologue.
Festival First, Finish Line Second
The event is organised by Fresh Events Asia, which has staged over 40 editions of
The Music Run, which has gained significant popularity since its launch in 2014, has been held across Singapore, Taiwan, China, and other markets, drawing more than 360,000 runners globally since its launch in Kuala Lumpur.
The Music Run has gained significant popularity since its launch in 2014, with events now held internationally in locations such as Singapore and Taiwan.
Its vibrant, energetic environment, with music blasting along the 5km route, makes it feel more like a festival than a traditional race.
Participants are encouraged to jog, dance, and celebrate rather than just focus on completing the run, unlike typical running events, where the emphasis is solely on time and distance.
This year’s presenting partner was AFFIN Bank, with JBL, Cornetto, and 100PLUS among supporting partners.
The Music Run’s next stops are Singapore and the Philippines.
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