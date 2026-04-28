[Watch] Konspirasi: The Action Film MACC Wants You To See

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Malaysia is getting a big, glossy anti-corruption thriller this May — and it arrives with a backstory just as interesting as anything on screen.

Konspirasi, directed by Ghaz Abu Bakar, hits cinemas nationwide on 21 May, starring Datuk Adi Putra — best known for his role in the 2022 blockbuster Mat Kilau — alongside Hisyam Hamid and Alicia Amin in a high-octane thriller about integrity officers taking on a powerful corruption syndicate.

The tagline sets the tone: “Every system has a secret. Justice is a struggle.”

With Sarimah Ibrahim’s two-decade screen legacy, Pablo Amirul’s action-genre pedigree, and Shiqin Kamal’s dramatic range, the supporting cast elevates Konspirasi into one of the most credibly assembled Malaysian action films in recent memory.

Visually, the film swings for scale: armed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers in tactical gear, a swirling vortex of shattered glass and banknotes, the KL skyline as backdrop.

This is not a quiet film about paperwork.

Item 9 On The Agenda

The production credits are worth reading slowly.

Konspirasi is produced by Elepfilm Sdn Bhd and Asia Tropical Films, marketed by Primeworks Studio — Media Prima’s production arm, which also runs TV3 — and backed by Affin Group and the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS), which administers the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI): a 30% cash rebate on qualifying production expenditure, with an additional 5% available for productions that pass a cultural test.

A film about institutional integrity, made with considerable support from the institutions it celebrates.

Here is the detail nobody mentioned in the press release.

On 23 April, MACC held its monthly staff assembly — and Item 9 on the internal brief listed the Konspirasi screening as official institutional programming, framed as “experiencing the Corruption Perception Index through cinema.”

The film opens in cinemas on 21 May, and MACC is screening it internally on the same day.

Konspirasi is not just a film MACC happens to like — it is, by their own documentation, a messaging tool.

Worth Watching, Worth Questioning

The cast is exciting, the director is capable, and Malaysian audiences deserve action thrillers with real production values.

But a film about corruption that the anti-corruption agency puts on its staff agenda is, at minimum, a film that tells the story they want told.

As this article goes to press, former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s aide James Chai was at MACC headquarters giving a statement over a RM1.11 billion ARM semiconductor deal.

The agency is simultaneously defending itself against far graver allegations: a Bloomberg investigation published in February alleged that a network of MACC officers and businessmen used raids to pressure executives into surrendering shares in targeted companies — a claim serious enough that the Cabinet ordered a multi-agency probe.

MACC has since widened its own investigation into a separate RM300 million share transaction scandal.

The agency, in other words, is both hunter and hunted.

Go watch Konspirasi — just read the news first.

READ MORE: Malaysia Appoints Former Judge As New MACC Chief, Effective 13 May

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