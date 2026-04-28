[Watch] Chinese ‘Miss Gucci’ Who Disrupted An AirAsia Flight Comes To KL, Makes Victory Sign

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Li Shurong — the Chinese passenger whose demand for Mandarin-speaking crew on AirAsia Flight D7809 went viral on 22 April — has arrived in Kuala Lumpur and wasted no time making her presence known.

On Saturday evening at around 9 pm, she livestreamed herself at the Petronas Twin Towers on Douyin, using a beauty filter, saying nothing and raising her right hand in a victory sign.

She subsequently posted videos showing stacks of RM100 and RM50 notes, dining out and riding in a limousine.

Malaysian reaction online has been wary: “Hopefully she does not create any trouble here, finish up and go home quickly,” one Threads user wrote.

Threads user @byron.wan2019 identified her as from Hubei province, piecing together her identity from a boarding pass visible in a previous Douyin video — a level of public tracking that raises its own questions about proportionality.

🇨🇳 Li Shurong — “我是 China‼️” — posted more videos of her in Malaysia…



Note how she looks slightly different in each of the videos… beauty filters… https://t.co/hwwx1GDEzs pic.twitter.com/Wou02wAPiv — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) April 27, 2026

Before Takeoff, After Takeoff, and Everything In Between

The incident on Flight D7809 began when three of Li’s friends were held back at the gate and missed the flight, leaving her already agitated before boarding.

According to a fellow passenger’s account, Li loudly confronted the flight crew, then refused to stop making phone calls after takeoff, arguing that the plane had not yet left the ground.

When a passenger in the next row reminded her that calls after takeoff were not permitted, Li confronted them directly and demanded that another passenger delete a photo of her, citing portrait rights.

When the crew attempted to communicate with her, she refused to engage in English and demanded a Mandarin-speaking crew member be found — prompting staff to search the entire aircraft.

The witness account also reveals that Li directed expletives at Malaysian Chinese passengers on board, calling out “Gucciba” — a Mandarin expletive — at them. She was eventually removed from the aircraft by security.

In videos posted on Douyin after the incident, Li denied sole responsibility, saying the fallout was caused by multiple factors and that she did not need to apologise.

She also warned the public to leave her family alone after images of her family members were circulated online.

#chinanews #airasia ♬ original sound – CNA @channelnewsasia The woman at the centre of an AirAsia flight altercation on Wednesday (Apr 22) addressed the incident and warned netizens to leave her family alone. In videos posted online, the woman — who appeared to be using a beauty filter — also denied sole responsibility for the dispute. A video of her outburst on board a Chongqing–Kuala Lumpur flight went viral after she insisted that a member of the flight crew speak to her in Mandarin. #china

A Pattern Malaysians Have Seen Before

Li’s case is not an isolated incident — it comes at a moment when a series of high-profile confrontations involving Chinese nationals has followed the introduction of visa-free entry.

In April 2026, a Chinese tourist was removed from MH318 after allegedly slapping a flight attendant, later claiming he had only “lightly tapped” her and invoking China-Malaysia diplomatic relations in his defence.

In August 2025, a Chinese tourist at KLIA violently pulled off an immigration officer’s tudung after being stopped for missing entry records, and was arrested and jailed.

The numbers behind the tension are significant: 3.4 million Chinese tourists visited Malaysia in 2024, with expenditure potentially surpassing RM30 billion in 2025 and an average spend of RM7,000 per person per trip.

The economic stakes make the conversation complicated.

Malaysia needs the revenue, but each viral incident chips away at the goodwill that revenue is supposed to build.

Li Shurong, standing at KLCC making a victory sign, is not helping.

READ MORE: [Watch] ‘Nobody Flies’: Inside The AirAsia Chongqing-KL Standoff — Told By The Malaysian Passenger Who Watched It All

READ MORE: [Watch] From Tudung Assault To Public Tantrums: Malaysia’s Growing Chinese Tourist Problem?

READ MORE: [Watch] Activists Threatened At KL Night Market While Conducting Anti-Communist Activities

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